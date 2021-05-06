Practicing self-care is not easy for busy moms who have been taught to consider the act selfish. This is why Whitney Port’s recent Instagram post during Mental Health Awareness Month is important to help fellow moms view self-care as absolutely necessary, not indulgent.

Port herself felt she had to explain her daily time away from the chaos that comes with raising young children, writing: “To some, this may sound selfish, but for me, it feels right. (I don’t love that I feel the need to make that justification, but I do.) Every day I need quiet, present, undistracted me-time. Time to do something that fills my heart and soul up, time to vent, or just time to appreciate time and space and me being here and alive. Self-care keeps my mental health in check. If I don’t serve it, it comes back to fight me in the form of tears, fear, and isolation.”

Port’s followers offered words of support to The Hills alumna, who has been vocal about her struggles with depression after suffering two miscarriages with her husband, Tim Rosenman, 42.

“No, not selfish. Just aware,” wrote shetbag in her comments. Melon-nico agreed: “Peacetime is vital to a quiet mind. Good for you.”

Feelings of depression are common amongst women but remain stigmatized for many. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that one in eight women experiences postpartum depression. For this reason, Port, the mother to 3-year-old son, Sonny, encourages parents to talk openly about their emotions to help normalize mental health. Port joins celebrity moms Chrissy Teigen and Meghan Markle, who have also made efforts to normalize difficult topics by offering honest takes on difficult pregnancies, pregnancy loss, motherhood, and mental health.

Port wrote that she has experienced anxiety and depression since the death of her father, Jeffrey Port, in 2013. “My anxiety can cause me to overthink, overanalyze and spiral about various aspects of my life from my self-esteem to personal relationships to career decisions,” she said.

Anxiety presents itself in many forms including irritability, worry, and fatigue. These symptoms make parenting difficult. Port’s post is a gentle reminder to parents to take time for themselves when needed.

She thanked those in her life who have supported her during trying times and listened to her voice those feelings.

“Talking about mental health can create an amazing domino effect,” she said. “Before long a beautiful support network will form.”

For more information on Mental Health Awareness Month, or to access mental health resources, visit the National Alliance on Mental Health or the Anxiety & Depression Association of America.

