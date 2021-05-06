Barbie’s New Super-Organized DreamHouse May Make Your Kids Question Your Home Edit Skills

The amazing new Barbie DreamHouse is here, and your kids will totally want to shrink down to live in the super-chic and fun digs. Just beware: Your littles ones may start questioning why your actual home isn’t as well organized as Barb’s place.

With soft grass and plush blankets, a party room with a light-up DJ stand, a BBQ that transforms into a dessert buffet, and customizable light and sound with eight different colors, three songs, and two soundscapes, Barbie’s 2021 DreamHouse pretty much puts anyone’s actual house to shame.

A moveable pool and slide can placed in multiple configurations, and there’s even a tiny puppy slide and bone-shaped pool for Barbie’s furry friends can enjoy the summer fun. And get your tools out because your child is most certainly going to ask you to build the bedroom sleepover set-up with a fold-down bunk bed, pull-down bed, and coffee table that transforms into a bed for Chelsea.

In a collaboration we definitely wouldn’t have dreamed up, organizing gurus Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin from The Home Edit helped Barbie get settled in to her new home, so the iconic doll’s belongings are most definitely better organized than your bedroom closets and kitchen storage. Known for their meticulous attention to detail, functional design systems, and signature stylized aesthetic, The Home Edit team helped Barbie organize her bedroom and kitchen spaces, two of the most daunting rooms to unpack and organize.

Using their signature organizational touches, like clear bins so you can see everything easily and color-blocking items with the ROYGBIV rainbow as a guide, Barbie is ready to spend time at home and open her doors to her friends.

If your Barbie accessories end up in a jumbled pile and your kiddo can never find that one shoe, here’s how The Home Edit organized the DreamHouse.

“Stick to broad categories so the system is easier to maintain,” advises The Home Edit. “For instance, group the dolls together and itemize the accessories by type, like clothes, shoes, or jewelry.”

Store items in modular storage to save space and offer easy accessibility. “We prefer clear stackable drawers with bin inserts inside to subcategorize and contain the smaller items,” say the experts.

Another genius idea from Shearer and Teplin: “Use a rolling cart to create a Barbie play station with bins and inserts so toys can be moved to other areas of the home without complicating clean-up.” This tip may change your life!

And finally, label everything! “Small items, like all of Barbie’s career accessories, can also be organized by color – just make sure to contain in clear storage for visibility,” suggests The Home Edit.

Barbie bought her first DreamHouse in 1962 before women were even allowed to open their own bank accounts, a crazy-but-true fact. Through the years, the career woman has continued to evolve to be more inclusive and so has her home. Last year’s DreamHouse included a larger elevator that fits the Barbie Fashionista with a wheelchair, a change that continues in this year’s model, and this DreamHouse version continues to be compatible with the wheelchair ramp to make play as seamless and inclusive as possible.

Mattel, the maker of Barbie, happens to be one of the ethical toy brands we love.