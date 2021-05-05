Hurry: Amazon Has Nintendo Switch Games on Rare Sale (Up to 50% off!) That Are On Your Kid’s Wishlist

If you’re a parent, chances are you have a kid with a Nintendo Switch—or one who has been asking for one for the last year. Thankfully, Nintendo introduced the Lite version to make things a little easier on your wallet—and right now, there’s an extremely rare sale on Amazon on a handful of popular Nintendo Switch games. Let us repeat: These game do not get discounted often, so it’s time to stock up!

You can score up to 50 percent off top-selling Nintendo Switch games that’ll keep kids entertained (summer’s coming up, after all) and even moving. From Just Dance 2021 to Super Mario Bros. Deluxe, a bunch of the games on your little one’s wish list (or yours!) are on super sale.

Ahead, check out the best Nintendo Switch game deals on Amazon right now. Hurry, these prices won’t last long, so it’s the perfect time to buy and hide away for birthdays and the holidays.

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe—33% Off

Anything Mario Bros. is a foolproof pick for kids, so you’ll want to snag the newest game, Super Mario Odyssey, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe during this unreal sale, where you’ll save $20.

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe - Nintendo Switch $39.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Just Dance 2021—40% Off

If you’re looking for a way to get the entire family moving inside during the hot summer months, Just Dance 2021 is the way to go. Everyone can express themselves and have a fun time together while breaking a little sweat. Better yet, you save $20 on this.

Just Dance 2021 - Nintendo Switch Standard Edition $29.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Carnival Fun—50% Off

Bring the carnival fun home (you know, since they’ve been canceled) with this fun Nintendo Switch game. It’s the biggest deal at half off—you’ll save $20.

Carnival Games Nintendo Switch $19.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

