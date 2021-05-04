Actor, philanthropist, duchess, and now … children’s book author. Meghan Markle is truly the royal doing it all with the news of her latest project, an illustrated children’s book titled The Bench. The book is based on a Father’s Day poem she wrote for Prince Harry, and it will explore the bond between fathers and sons.

“The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father’s Day, the month after Archie was born,” the Duchess of Sussex wrote in a statement shared on her official Archwell page. “That poem became this story.”

Markle said she felt drawn to write the book because she wanted to tell the story of moments captured between a “diverse group of fathers and sons” as they’re seen through a mother’s eyes. We expect it will offer a touching insight into the life of the royals who have remained pretty private since they left the monarchy behind (Oprah interview excepted). This seems especially evident after seeing the illustration of a redheaded man dressed in army fatigues and reading the refrain, “This is your bench where your life will begin for you and our son, our baby, our kin.”

The book is being illustrated by Christian Robinson (illustrator of Caldecott honor winner Last Stop on Market Street and author of You Matter), whom Markle tasked with capturing “the warmth, joy, and comfort” of all different types of father-son relationships.

“This representation was particularly important to me, and Christian and I worked closely to depict this special bond through an inclusive lens,” Markle said, adding that she hoped The Bench would resonate with other families in the same way that it does hers.

The duke and duchess are expecting their second child, a daughter, sometime this summer. Markle opened up about a pregnancy loss in an op-ed that was featured in the New York Times in November 2020 before going on to announce her pregnancy by sharing a statement and photo through a spokesperson in February 2021. We’re impressed by all Markle is able to accomplish as she nears what we assume to be the final stretch of her pregnancy.

The Bench will be published by Random House Children’s Books and is set to drop on June 8. You can pre-order your copy now.

