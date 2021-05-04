Mommy & Me Pool Floats Are Now a Thing Thanks to Funboy’s Seriously Cute New Baby Line

The internet’s obsessed with Funboy’s amazingly over-the-top pool floats that basically turn your pool into a fashion show, and now your baby can get in on the action too. Today, the cult-favorite pool accessories brand—which also has some next-level inflatable pools you’ll definitely want to snap a picture in— released their aptly named “Funbaby” collection so your little ones can swim around in style this summer. From private jet floats and pink convertibles to a rocket-shaped sprinkler, these must-have beach toys are guaranteed to take your swim session to the next level.

The collection features mini-me versions of their best-selling private jet float and glitter unicorn float so you can have a mommy & me matching moment poolside. Best of all, these kids floats boast safety and comfort features for your peace of mind. All floats have deep seats and soft leg holes to keep your kid comfy and safely in place, and the private jet and unicorn have detachable sun shade for UV protection. Backrests provide extra support to prevent tipping over and dual chambers have safety valves to make sure pool time is safe and fun.

There’s no way Summer 2021 is going to let us down, so make it the best summer ever by grabbing a matching set of these highly coveted floats ( you can also shop select styles on Amazon) so you can roll up to the pool in style this year. You can shop the entire collection here, but hurry—these popular floats are known to sell out. And don’t forget to upgrade your matching swimsuits so your poolside OOTD is on point.

The Luxe Life

They’ll be living the high life in this lush private jet float. It features a working horn and a steering wheel for endless sensory play. Get yourself a coordinating adult one, and you’ll be the coolest bathing beauty duo around.

Glam Unicorn

Unicorns and glitter? Yes please. The glam baby needs one of these magical pink floats—and don’t forget a matching one for yourself so you can ride in style! Perfect for a mommy-and-me photo op this season.

Out-of-This-World Sprinkler

Your aspiring astronaut will think this sprinkler is out of this world. Take summer fun to the next level with this massive sprinkler, which features four water sprayers and 360-degrees of water fun so they’ll stay cool in the hot summer sun. It inflates in minutes and storage is compact and a breeze.

On-Trend Pool

Take a dip! Whether you don’t have an in-ground pool or are looking for a kid-friendly pool option, these chic inflatable pools are nothing like those tacky blue ones you had a child. You can also shop it in two other on-trend styles.

