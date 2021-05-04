Thinking you won’t be around to watch your children grow up is every parent’s second worst nightmare (after, of course, fears for their own health). And it’s the exact nightmare that Pink was faced with in the spring of 2020, when both she and her then 3-year-old son Jameson tested positive for COVID-19. At the time, the 41-year-old was so afraid that the two of them weren’t going to survive that she took legal measures to make sure her daughter Willow and husband Carey Hart were going to be OK.

“It was really, really bad, and I rewrote my will,” Pink shared with Mark Wright on his Heart Radio show. She was on the show to discuss her song “All I Know So Far” and how she wrote it for Willow in the wake of her COVID battle.

“I called my best friend, and I said, ‘I just need you to tell Willow how much I love her,” she told Wright, adding that as a parent she was worried about how her daughter would navigate in the world without her. The whole experience, she explained to Wright, was what inspired the new single.

The star shared a bit about her COVID fight in an Instagram post last spring, but since then she has opened up about just how terrifying the situation was for her and her son.

Pink said her COVID experience, which included ongoing fevers, was really scary and really bad, and it prompted her to consider what legacy she was leaving behind for her daughter Willow, who like Hart, had avoided contracting the virus.

“As a parent, you think, ‘What am I leaving for my kid? What am I teaching them? Are they going to make it in this world?’ ” she told Wright. “‘And what do I need to tell them if this is the last time I get to tell them anything?’”

Pink used her experience with the virus to advocate for those who are more vulnerable to exposure and severe effects, due to income inequality or even a lack of infrastructure. In May 2020 she wrote an essay for Think, an offshoot of NBC News, about her experience and what she was doing to help others going through the same thing. “The U.S. is moving forward, but this virus knows no boundaries,” she wrote. “And I’m thinking about the children and families around the world who are just beginning to know its effects. Do they have what they need to be safe? Do they have what they need to be healthy?”

COVID was “the most physically and emotionally challenging experience” Pink said she’s gone through as a mother. “But our story is not unique; there are mothers all over America, and the world, that are facing this same uncertainty every single day,” she wrote. “Not every family, especially those living on reservations, or in refugee camps, slums, or favelas, are able to practice social distancing. In many parts of the world, it can take hours just to access water, and even then, soap may be an impossible luxury.”

Though we hate to learn of how much Pink feared for her and her son’s life, we’re glad to see that it inspired her to help others who may be facing similar situations by partnering with UNICEF. Hopefully, we’re turning a corner with this virus, and there won’t be many more families facing this loss in the future.

