Jana Kramer seems to have had a much-needed weekend full of relaxing and spending time with her kids, Jace and Jolie, amid her contentious divorce from ex-NFL player Mike Caussin. In a heartfelt Instagram update, Kramer said her babies have been helping her through this dark time.

“Sunshine is good for everyone. I gotta be honest 2 weeks ago the sun was the last thing I wanted to see,” she wrote. “But through grieving you start to see the light…even if it’s a dim light it’s still something I’m gonna be grateful for. But I’ll forever be grateful for these 2 and the forever light they add to my life.”

Kramer filed for divorce last month citing allegations of adultery, irreconcilable differences, and inappropriate marital conduct. An anonymous source said last week that the actor and singer had been reluctant to file for divorce because she feared becoming a single mom. But it seems like the singer and her kids made the absolute most of their weekend, spending time making jewelry, and hanging out on the farm with her horses and chickens.

Kramer announced her decision to leave Caussin in an emotional Instagram post. “‘It’s time.’ As I try to make sense of a reality I never wanted to believe could be possible again, those words have now become a reality,” she wrote. “I’ve fought y’all. I’ve loved hard. I’ve forgiven. I’ve put the work in. I’ve given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give. Please know that I still believe wholeheartedly in marriage, love, and rebuilding. I just can’t fight any longer. It’s time to heal.”

The couple had been open about their struggles in the past, discussing their marital problems on their Whine Down podcast and in their book The Good Fight: Wanting to Leave, Choosing to Stay, and the Powerful Practice for Loving Faithfully.

