It Took Some Work But These Days Tom Brady & Bridget Moynahan Are Co-Parenting Goals

Is it just us, or have Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan pretty much turned into the gold standard for co-parenting exes these days? Yesterday, Brady posted a sweet happy birthday wish to Moynahan and we love that these two are so supportive of each other even after all this time.

The photo, shared on Brady’s Instagram Stories, featured Moynahan and their son Jack, who is now 13, sitting together at a stadium looking off-camera. Moynahan appeared to be explaining something to Jack, who gave his mom his full attention. The photo read, “Happy Birthday @bridgetmoynahan we hope you have a GREAT day.”

And Brady isn’t the only supportive one in this co-parenting relationship. After Brady’s Superbowl win back in February, Moynahan congratulated the Buccaneers and Brady for taking home the Vince Lombardi trophy.

“I am pretty sure I am not the only one from #patriotsnation celebrating @buccaneers #superbowl #greatgame #strong #soproud #55,” her caption read.

Brady and Moynahan dated from 2004 until 2006; Brady and his current wife, Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen, began dating within weeks of the breakup. Not long after, Moynahan surprised everyone with a pregnancy announcement. Not surprisingly, the whole thing garnered a ton of media attention. “Being pregnant and having a baby are such personal, intimate moments,” Moynahan told People magazine in 2019. “I would have cars following me, and men hiding in the bushes outside my house.” She continued, “As a new mother, you want to just protect your child. That kind of attention felt like a threat.”

Despite the challenging timing, the three made it work and by all accounts, the co-parenting relationship has blossomed into something healthy and wholesome.

“Tom and I made a decision to raise a child together and we both found partners that not only supported us in raising that child, but also loved our child as if he was their own,” Moynahan told People magazine. “I don’t think you can ask for more than that,” she added. “My son is surrounded by love.”

Bundchen opened up about the situation in 2019 as well, saying, “It wasn’t the ideal situation for anyone — there’s no manual to prepare you for that. But I’m so grateful for [Bridget]. I know this was hard, but I couldn’t imagine my life without [Jack]. I call him my bonus child.”

