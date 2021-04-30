Jana Kramer Was Reportedly ‘Scared’ of Being a Single Mom Before Finally Filing for Divorce

There’s no question that being a single mom is tough, and country singer Jana Kramer might have allowed fear of being a single mom keep her in what’s reportedly a pretty fraught marriage.

Related story 4 Things I'll Never Forget From This First Year of Co-Parenting

Kramer, who shares two kids, Jolie, 5, and Jace, 2 with her husband of six years ex-NFLer Mike Caussin, recently announced on Instagram that she had filed for divorce. According to a source close to Kramer, it was long past due.

“One of the reasons why she stayed so long was because she wanted to keep the family together and have more babies,” the source told Us Weekly, adding that Kramer was nervous about “[being] a single mom and how was she going to juggle work with kids.”

The couple hashed out many of their issues on their podcast, Whine Down, discussing Caussin’s history of infidelity and sexual addiction. The couple also co-wrote a book, The Good Fight: Wanting to Leave, Choosing to Stay, and the Powerful Practice for Loving Faithfully, that walked readers through many of their ups and downs. Caussin’s history of infidelity caused some pretty huge trust problems for Kramer.

Just last April, when Kramer appeared at SHE Media’s #BlogHer20 Parenting event, she explained why they were so open about their issues.

“That was hard and we all knew there would be backlash, but at the same time when we were going through all that there was no one that I could look to that I could find hope in. So that’s what I’m hoping to be for those other couples out there that may be having a hard time or going through something,” she told us at the time. But it seems their therapy and openness could only do so much.

“Her fear of him cheating and lying always crept back to steal what little peace she had,” the source told Us. “On the outside, they had this beautiful life and beautiful home in Nashville but behind closed doors, it was a different story.”

In the divorce papers, Kramer cited inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences, and adultery as her reasons for filing.

These celebrity moms may use weed to help them with that daily juggle.