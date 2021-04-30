Co-parenting can be challenging, especially when a new spouse gets into the mix. Even Heather Rae Young just admitted she had some initial kinks to work out when she started to be the “bonus mom” to fiancé Tarek El Moussa’s kids with ex-wife Christina Haack.

Selling Sunset star Young is set to officially become a stepmom very soon. In an interview with Us Weekly, Young revealed that when the kids, Taylor, 10, and Brayden, 5, are with her and El Moussa, “They respect me as their bonus mom. They love me.” But it seems like it took a minute to get to the good place they’re in now.

“I love them so much, but I think the most challenging [thing] was coming in when they were already 3 and 8, and they’re already little people, they already have the personalities, they already had a routine,” Young said. “I came in after the fact. So, just kind of fitting my way into their lives, [not] being too strict or just kind of setting those boundaries and rules and not overstepping boundaries or rules. So, just kind of making sure those are in place but that was really just kind of getting our personalities, working together and living together and how I can set my boundaries with the rules that are in place that I want to have at our home.”

That’s not to say Young hasn’t always adored these kids. Case in point, the caption she wrote for a video of her and Taylor at her engagement party over the weekend:

“I remember when I first met the babies, Tay sang a song to me and my heart literally melted. I knew we would grow to be close but the bond I have with her is so special and more than I could have ever imagined. Lucky to be these babies bonus mama and lucky to be future Mrs. El Moussa.”

And co-parenting with Haack? It sounds like the two have a respectful and communicative system in place. “We co-parent very well together,” Young told Us. “We communicate daily about the kids, and they’re the most important thing in the world to all of us. So, as long as the kids are happy, we’re all happy.”

