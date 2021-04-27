New details have come to light in the separation of country singer Jana Kramer and football player Mike Caussin. According to Us Weekly, two days after the couple filed for divorce, a temporary restraining order was issued through the Tennessee court system, and it spells out some guidelines that pertain to their children as well.

The order reportedly prohibits both Kramer and Caussin from harassing, threatening, assaulting or abusing their spouse, talking about their spouse in a “disparaging” way to or in front of their children and/or employers, or moving their children out of Tennessee or “more than 50 miles away from the marital home” without permission of the court. It turns out, this sort of order is standard practice in the the Volunteer State.

For couples with small children, like Kramer and Caussin who are parents to 5-year-old Jolie and 2-year-old Jace, these types of rules can help prevent kids from being made pawns in their parents’ dispute. Which, based on the reasons the Kramer lists in her divorce filing, which include “inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences and adultery,” we don’t think it’s unreasonable to imagine things getting out that neither parent would want their children to know.

Last year, SheKnows spoke with Chicago-based family law attorney Tiffany M. Hughes and Beverly Hills-based family and relationship psychotherapist Dr. Fran Walfish, author of The Self-Aware Parent, about public parental behavior toward their kids after a divorce. “Most divorces, sadly, turn into a fight or a war often about money,” Walfish told us. This can lead to both parents getting involved in a tug-of-war with their children’s affections in order to come out on top as the primary parent, a.k.a., the one who ends up on the receiving end of the child support. That might be why Tennessee is so strict about post-separation behaviors, especially as they pertain to the couple’s children.

“Raising children should never be a competition between parents,” Hughes told SheKnows. “The absolute most important thing to remember is that the best interests of the children should always be the first consideration when making a decision as a parent.”

There’s likely going to be a lot of emotions surrounding this divorce. The split comes just four years after Caussin checked himself into a rehab center after announcing he was suffering from a sex addiction. The couple has been open about talking about this, and other struggles, on their podcast Whine Down and in their book The Good Fight.

“I was stunned when I heard the news [of the divorce] … It’s been years of a podcast with these two arguing, bickering, struggling through their relationship, but I really thought they had turned a corner,” podcast producer Mark Mohelnitzky said during Monday’s episode, according to Us Weekly. “I really thought that Michael had reached a point in his therapy that he was past what he is being said to have done.”

Kramer is said to be seeking joint custody, according to the divorce documents, and requesting that Caussin pay alimony and legal fees, as well as asking for the postnuptial agreement the two put in place in 2015 to be fully enforced. Whatever happens next for the pair, we wish them the strength to remember that their kids are the most important thing right now.

