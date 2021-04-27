New parents Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews are raising daughter Sterling to support women’s sports as much as men’s, at least that’s what we took away from a photo of the trio on Instagram on Monday. In the post from Mahomes, he’s smiling and holding 2-month-old Sterling Skye while standing next to Matthews. We still can’t see the baby’s face, but we’re learning a bit about how her parents are raising her.

Mahomes captioned the photo, “Chillin with the owner.”

According to USA Today, the owner Mahomes is talking about is Matthews. The National Women’s Soccer League announced a plan to return to Kansas City in December, when an ownership group that included the 25 year-old fitness entrepreneur was awarded an expansion franchise. Matthews was a former University of Texas-Tyler soccer player before playing professionally with UMF Afturelding in Iceland.

By wearing a Matthews jersey in some of the pictures posted to the Kansas City Quarterback’s Instagram, Mahomes is showing his daughter (and the rest of the world) the value of female athletes.

And he’s not the only celeb to champion his partner’s athletic achievements. In February, Alexis Ohanian sported a T-shirt featuring a likeness of his wife, tennis champ Serena Williams, that said “greatest female athlete” with the word female crossed out. (Because real talk, if Williams can win the Australian Open while 8-weeks pregnant, she’s better than any athlete who hasn’t. We said what we said.) Ohanian and Williams also made daughter Olympia a co-owner of L.A.’s new NWSL team Angel City.

It’s no big surprise that Mahomes is such an enthusiastic supporter of his soon-to-be wife’s athleticism. The two seem to be each other’s biggest cheerleaders. Plus, they both know what it takes to be in peak physical shape. We think that kind of dedication to sports will trickle down to their daughter as well.

In March, Matthews posted a story to her Instagram page showing a letter the new mom had received from Texas Tech’s director of athletics. “This is to certify that Sterling Skye Mahomes will be recommended by the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics at Texas Tech University to receive a soccer scholarship.” Texas Tech is where both Mahomes and his father attended.

We love seeing partners supporting one another, but we especially love when that support reinforces going against the tradition of valuing men’s sports above women’s sports. We see you Patrick, and your daughter sees you too!

