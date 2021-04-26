Nick Carter’s baby is home from the hospital! Carter and Lauren Kitt welcomed their third child on April 21, but had to spend a few extra days at the hospital due to some “minor complications” that had both parents and fans holding their breath.

Related story Teen Dad Wants His Girlfriend to Stop Breastfeeding Their Baby Because 'It's Weird'

In an update on April 26, the Backstreet Boys singer announced that the new arrival was heading home. “OK everyone, I wanted to let you know that finally, we are home safe and sound,” Carter tweeted. “Baby is doing so much better. I’m going to share a little picture with you really soon. Thank you again for all your love.”

Carter announced the birth in an emotional selfie with the caption, “Yes I’m a believer. I ask god to give us strength to protect mommy and baby.”

Ok everyone, I wanted to let you know that finally, we are home safe and sound. Baby is doing so much better. 😊🍼 I’m going to share a little picture with you really soon. Thank you again for all your love. 🙏🏻 — Nick Carter (@nickcarter) April 26, 2021

Carter and Kitt share two other children, son Odin, 5, and daughter Saoirse, 18 months.

The day after the baby’s birth, Carter updated his followers and officially announced the arrival of baby number three. “We are proud to announce that our baby has officially arrived. But as a parent knows all to [sic] very well, sometimes things don’t turn out the way you plan it. We have been experiencing some minor complications but things are looking a little better after the first night.”

Two days after the birth he posted a positive update saying, “Ok. So everything is looking better but we’re not out of the woods yet. We have to stay in the hospital one more night. But Daddy and Mommy are watching baby like a Hawk.”

Carter announced Kitt’s pregnancy in January, writing, “Sometimes life blesses you with little surprises,” beside a photo of an ultrasound picture. The couple experienced multiple pregnancy losses and thought Kitt would be unable to get pregnant again after the birth of their daughter.

“I was fully set on just having two children and I had prepared for that and made arrangements for that,” Kitt told People. “We were going to have two children and it was a surprise. I didn’t find out I was pregnant till I was about five-and-a-half months pregnant. I didn’t have any symptoms; I didn’t have anything indicating that I was pregnant. One day I just — I felt something move in my body and I said, ‘Nick, there’s something not right. I think I need to go to the doctor. Something’s wrong with me.’ I was not supposed to be able to have any more children, so I never assumed that I was pregnant.”

Baby Carter, go easy on your parents, OK?

These celebrity moms make us all feel better when they share the highs and lows of parenting.