In a breathless and adorable acceptance speech for the Best Original Screenplay Oscar, Emerald Fennell thanked everyone she could think of, including her 10-year-old self’s crush, Zack Morris from Saved by the Bell, as well as her son for not being born until filming was complete.

Fennell wrote, produced, and directed Promising Young Woman, and her flabbergasted excitement at nabbing her first Oscar was so charming. After thanking an assortment of cast and crew, as well as her parents and husband, Fennell thanked her baby for staying put during the 23-day shoot.

“And our son who did not arrive until a couple of weeks after shooting, thank God,” the The Crown actor ad-libbed. “Because I was crossing my legs the whole way through.”

Fennell had a grand total of three nominations this year, Best Original Screenplay, which she won, Best Director, and Best Picture — which is huge considering it was her directorial debut and the film was shot on such a tight schedule.

Fennell, who plays Camilla Parker Bowles, first mistress then wife of Prince Charles, in The Crown, gave birth to a son in 2019, as she said, just after filming wrapped on Promising Young Woman.

After causing “Zack Morris” to start trending on Twitter and giving a hilarious red carpet interview with E!’s Giuliana Rancic, confirmed that her son isn’t destined to be an only child. She not only won an Oscar but premiered her baby bump on the red carpet.

And as for her red carpet look? She told E! she was channeling “Susan, your pottery teacher who has a business proposition for you that is absolutely not a pyramid scheme.”

