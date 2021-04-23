Meghan Markle Was Just Seen Wearing These Must-Have Maternity Jeans from Madewell & They’re Selling Fast

Meghan Markle doesn’t need to wear designer duds every day to look chic. Case in point: She’s worn multiple Madewell items before—like that sleek jacket from the Oprah interview and their popular Transport tote. And just recently, she was seen sporting their comfy and chic maternity jeans while she was out with her son Archie in LA—as seen in photos from Page Six. So, we did a quick search online, and as expected, these perfect maternity jeans are already selling out fast.

She was also wearing some of our other favorite affordable brands: a face mask from eco-friendly shoe and accessories line Rothy’s (one of her go-tos for flats) and a spring-ready Anorak jacket from Cuyana. The Valentino flats unfortunately don’t fall into the affordable category, but we appreciate her mixing up the price points here so we can get in on her style somehow.

So, calling all expecting mamas, it’s time to treat yourself to a pair of Markle-approved Madewell jeans while you can still get your hands on them. The jeans have a low cut in the front for your belly’s comfort and are high in the back for coverage. On top of that, they boast stretchy side inserts and an adjustable elasticized waistband for an all-around pregnancy-friendly fit. Basically, they’re the only jeans that’ll make you want to take off the leggings and sweatpants.

And if you’re not pregnant, there’s good news for you too. You can also shop them in a regular fit, which ironically, is a “mom” style jean.

Fingers crossed we get to see some more of Markle’s effortlessly chic bump style before she gives birth!

