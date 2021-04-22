New parents Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell are making sure their daughter is getting to spend plenty of time in the great outdoors according to the latest picture the new dad shared on his Instagram Thursday. In the selfie, which features mom, dad, 4-week-old baby Grace, and a very fluffy puppy, the foursome are taking a walk near their Queensland, Australia, home.

The happy family looks relaxed and happy as they take a nature walk, which makes sense considering baby Grace has some serious nature lovers in her family tree. Her late grandfather is none other than the original wildlife warrior himself, Steve Irwin. But still, we can see the sheer joy on the faces of both Irwin and Powell as well during the family outing.

This isn’t the first time the proud father has shared pictures of his new family on Instagram, much to our delight.

“Two weeks of happiness with my girls. And yes, I’m already that Dad who shares baby photos with everyone, and I’m proud of it,” Powell captioned a photo he shared back on April 9.

We were also able to catch a peek at baby Grace in action thanks to a video Irwin shared early in April. “Your dad and I love you beyond description. Thank you for being the most beautiful light in our lives,” she captioned the clip. Irwin delivered Grace Warrior Irwin Powell on March 25, 2021. The baby girl arrived on the couple’s first wedding anniversary, making her just about the most perfect gift ever for the pair.

Fans who can’t get enough of the intimate looks at the family’s life through Instagram can tune in to their new show Crikey! It’s a Baby! Which will stream Sunday, April 25 on Discovery+. The show will follow the new parents from shortly after they discovered they were expecting all the way up until the moment baby Grace makes her grand appearance.

For now, you’ll just have to keep checking in on them through Instagram, where we hope both mom and dad will continue sharing glimpses of their new life as a family of three.

