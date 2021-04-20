New dad Patrick Mahomes is doing all he can to protect his 2-month-old baby girl. According to ESPN, the football star announced on Monday that he has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and that he received the double-shot combo in an effort to keep Sterling Skye, the daughter he shares with fiancée Brittany Matthews, safe from the virus. Messages like his might help others feel more confident in doing the same.

During a Monday interview, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback explained that he had already received his second dose of the vaccine.

“To me, it was more of a personal decision with having a baby girl and knowing that I was going to be around people,” he told reporters. “I wanted to make sure I could do whatever I could to help keep her healthy.”

While there haven’t yet been conclusive findings showing that vaccination stops the spread of COVID-19, organizations like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention remain optimistic. “Although COVID-19 vaccines are effective at keeping you from getting sick, scientists are still learning how well vaccines prevent you from spreading the virus that causes COVID-19 to others, even if you do not have symptoms,” the CDC website states. “Early data show the vaccines do help keep people with no symptoms from spreading COVID-19, but we are learning more as more people get vaccinated.”

Mahomes reinforced that while he was eager to get the shots to keep his family safe, he still feels that the decision to do so remains a deeply personal one. “Whatever you believe,” he said, “I think you can do whatever that is.”

Mahomes and Matthews welcomed Sterling into their family on February 20, and the pair have been very open about sharing all of the ups and downs of parenthood with their fans ever since. Matthews even shared a story with her Instagram followers about breastfeeding alongside her dog, Silver.

And on Monday, Mahomes spoke honestly about his experience as a new dad as well, telling reporters that his brief time as a new father has already been a whirlwind. “I’ve had to learn a lot there, probably more than I’ve learned in my entire life ’til now of how to take care of a baby and raise a little baby girl,” he said

