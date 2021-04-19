In a new Instagram post, Eva Mendes is giving fans whiplash with a super sudden change of subject, but we’re here for it, and the parenting message she’s putting out there about hitting kids.

The photo features Mendes in what is now a very recognizable dress — that gorgeous peachy, neutral, fringy Versace that she absolutely slayed in back in 2010. The caption reads, “I’m often asked what my favorite red carpet dress is. This [Versace] is definitely up there.”

We can see why. Stunning!

But, here’s where she shifts gears: “I’m not often asked what my favorite parenting quote is, but I’ll post it anyway,” she wrote. “Please slide if you care.”

The next photo is a graphic featuring a quote from parenting and unschooling blog Racheous and we love it, even if it is rather shocking: “Spanking does for a child’s development what hitting a spouse does for a marriage.”

We couldn’t have said it better.

Tons of studies have proven over the years that capital punishment is detrimental not only to a parent’s relationship with their child but also to the child’s mental and emotional development. One recently published study found that in pairs of twins, the child who was physically hit or yelled at harshly developed more antisocial behaviors than their sibling, even if they were identical twins and shared the same DNA.

Mendes, who shares two daughters, Esmerelda, 6, and Amada, 4, with partner Ryan Gosling, stepped away from acting after she became a mom. The family is notoriously private, but she did open up to People magazine last year about her laid-back parenting style.

“They are so their own women already. And it’s so beautiful to watch. I really feel like it’s my job to get out of their way. …

“To protect them, of course, but to just let them be what they want to be,” she clarified. “I try not to give my opinion too much on what they like.”

