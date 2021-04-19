Nick Cannon and girlfriend Abby De La Rosa celebrated the upcoming birth of their twin boys in unique (and ultimately, rather appropriate) style over the weekend at a club-themed indoor, unmasked baby shower dubbed “Club Tummy.” The party featured “bottle service” and special sections for guests just like a real nightclub.

Related story Celeb Moms Whose Cannabis Use May Help Them Handle It All

De La Rosa, who is a DJ, spun a few tracks and photos posted to her Instagram Stories show the party in full-swing, with guests mingling and playing traditional shower games like “Guess the Baby Food Flavor.” There was even neon Club Tummy signage flanked by small pyrotechnic displays for some amazing photo ops.

The first-time mom, who has taken to calling her babies “Dem Boyz” (an echo of Cannon and ex-wife Mariah Carey’s twins, Dem Babies), also received a pretty spectacular push present: a red BMW SUV.

De La Rosa first announced that she was pregnant back in December. That same month, Cannon welcomed daughter Powerful Queen Cannon with Brittany Bell, with whom he also shares 4-year-old son Golden. De La Rosa is reportedly due some time in July. In April, De La Rosa made the announcement that she was expecting twins — Cannon’s second set. The first pair, Moroccan and Monroe, he shares with Carey.

De La Rosa has kept fans updated along her pregnancy journey with some seriously stunning baby bump photographs and super sweet messages about her love for her babies and for Cannon.

“Our dearest sons – my miracle babies,” read one caption. “Thank you for choosing me to be your Mommy. I know the Lord has destined me and prepared me for the gift of not one but two little angels. I pray that God gives you both the strength to walk brave and boldly in your individual truth just like your Daddy. That God bless you and your brother and guide you into living out your full purpose. Your Dad & I will always be here for you both; in complete unison and support. No matter what this world may throw your way, know that forgiveness is key and what is for you – is for YOU! You both are already so loved and we can’t wait to meet you both.”

We can’t wait to find out what De La Rosa and Cannon name their babies! Check out this list of other unique celeb baby names.

