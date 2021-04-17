Emily Ratajkowski Just Shared the Sweetest New Breastfeeding Selfie

Emily Ratajkowski is embracing every part of motherhood. The new mama welcomed her son Sylvester Apollo with her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, last month and she’s already sharing some candid thoughts about breastfeeding. Ratajkowski took to Instagram to share a couple of beautiful pictures of herself breastfeeding baby Sylvester or “Sly” as she has affectionately called him. We love it when celebrities get real about breastfeeding and Ratajkowski is certainly doing her part to normalize doing so publicly.

“If it seems like I’m always breastfeeding it’s because I am,” the new mom captioned her picture. Seen in the sweet photo is Ratajkowski lounging in a tie-dye shirt as she cradles baby Sly. In one snap, the mom can be seen lovingly looking down at her little one before flashing a tired look at the camera in the second photo.

Feeding and caring for a 1-month-old is a challenging feat, and yet Ratajkowski has managed to look effortlessly stunning and put together even during a candid breastfeeding moment. We don’t doubt that she is endlessly exhausted, but her natural glow doesn’t give any indication of how tired she must be.

One of the many things we love and respect Ratajkowski for is her advocacy for body love and personal autonomy. It’s inspiring to say the least. Since giving birth, Ratajkowski has shared a total of four Instagram posts (this one included) where she is breastfeeding. While many moms might understandably hesitate to do so, Ratajkowski has chosen to share these intimate photos for herself despite the inevitable internet trolls.

Ultimately, new celebrity mamas already have a ton on their plate, and having to worry about what’s acceptable to post on social media should definitely not be one of them. You can count on us to be here, cheering the A-listers on — and enjoying all their adorable baby pictures — on whatever pics they choose to share with the world.

