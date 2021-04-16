The Challenge’s Ashley Cain and Safiyya Vorajee’s 8-month-old daughter, Azaylia, is eating for the first time in two weeks, according to an Instagram Story shared by Vorajee.

The baby girl was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of leukemia at just 2 months old, and the little family has been on an emotional roller-coaster ride ever since. Last week, Cain shared an emotional video detailing Azaylia’s current condition and the dire prognosis they had just received from her team of doctors — she had days to live.

Her parents chose to take her home to make her comfortable and spend time as a family during Azaylia’s last days, though they’ve returned to the hospital a few times for emergency procedures like a platelet transfusion to help stop some bleeding.

Vorajee’s update showed a messy, food-covered Azaylia, holding on tight to a green bean. “Look who’s eating their greens!” Vorajee said in the video. “You’ve got broccoli in your eyes, in your nose, around your mouth. You’ve got pasta sauce all over your clothes, but look at what you kept hold of — your green bean!” Azaylia also has a feeding tube so parents and caregivers can provide nutrition when the baby isn’t eating well.

Cain and Vorajee have kept fans and followers updated throughout their heart-wrenching ordeal, sharing posts and updates frequently on their social media channels.

Last week, one of those updates found its way to one of Cain’s biggest inspirations, Dwayne Johnson, who did what Dwayne Johnson does best — sent a personal message of love and support to the struggling family. “You tell that little lion I said to stay strong and let’s go, champ,” he said at one point during the minute-long video.

Cain and Vorajee have a close network of support, with family members stepping up to help the couple during this time. People around the world — us included — are sending well wishes and lifting up Azaylia and her parents.