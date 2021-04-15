Since when were teenage boys so happy about babies?! Well, if your sister is Bindi Irwin and your niece is little wildlife warrior Grace, we guess you’ve got a lot to gush about. Seventeen-year-old Robert Irwin posted an adorable photo of himself, grinning widely while cradling newborn Grace in his arms.

“Being Grace’s uncle is awesome!! I can’t wait to watch this little warrior grow up and take on the world — I reckon she’ll be running the zoo in no time!” wrote Irwin. “I feel so honoured that I’ll get to share all the amazing experiences that I had growing up in a zoo, and teach her about everything from rescuing wildlife to caring for our family of animals!”

Swipe left to see two more sweet pics. In the first, grandma Terri Irwin, Bindi, and Grace’s dad, Chandler Powell, look on, while in the last we see Robert gazing lovingly at his baby niece.

Bindi Irwin commented on her brother’s Instagram post, saying, “Grace’s little smile in that last picture [heart emoji]. Here’s to many wonderful adventures ahead. We love you!”

We love the close connection between this brother and sister!

Powell also commented, writing, “The beginning of the best adventure!”

Irwin and Powell documented their pregnancy and preparation for Grace’s arrival, including the amazing wildlife mural they had painted on her nursery wall, on Instagram, and since her birth on March 25 have used the social media platform to share many adorable photos of their daughter.

During her pregnancy, Irwin and Powell started referring to her bump as Baby Wildlife Warrior and the nickname carried over from bump name to the actual baby name. Bindi explained that Grace is a family name on both sides and that double middle name Warrior Irwin is a tribute to her dad, Steve Irwin, who died in 2006.

“Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light,” she wrote. “Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler’s family dating back to the 1700s. Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior. Her last name is Powell and she already has such a kind soul just like her dad.”

