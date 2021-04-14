5 Cute Face Shields for Kids on Amazon

While things may be opening up, face masks and shields aren’t going away. In fact, they are more important than ever—especially if you plan on traveling. It can be particularly tricky to get squirmy kids to wear a mask (and keep it on), so if you’ve tried again and again but can’t get them to do it, a face shield is an alternative.

Ideally, kids will wear the face shield along with a mask, but it’s better than nothing if they absolutely refuse wearing a face mask. Luckily, there are a bunch of kid-approved designs that make wearing the thing a lot more appealing and fun to little ones. From cute animal-print designs to fun colors, kids face shields have become a fun accessory to wear.

Ahead, check out the best kids face shields that are protective and stylish.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Tomorotec Face Shield Mom hack: tell your kid this is part of a costume, and they should have no issue wanting to wear a face shield. This 10-piece set gives you plenty of backups–because let’s be real, kids are going to lose them. The anit-fog design ensures your kid will be able to see clearly even with glasses, and the elastic headband provides a comfortable fit. Image: Tomorotec. Tomorotec Face Shield $16.95 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

2. 10 Pack Kids Anti-Fog Face Shields If your little one is somehow not picky or resistant to wearing a face shield, lucky you! All you need is this basic set of 10 shields that get the job done without any of the cutesy stuff. They’re also great for older kids who are beyond the animal or character phase. With the elastic strap, it can fit most kids’ heads ages 6-16. Image: Amazon. 10 Pack Kids Anti-Fog Face Shields $11.89 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

3. Dinosaur Face Shields If everything in their room and their wardrobe is decked out with dinos, these face shields are sure to delight them. This cute four pack includes all their favorite prehistoric friends, and features 360-degree protection. They’re also anti-fog, so their visibility will be clear. These shields are reusable so you can save time and money buying disposable ones. Just remember to clean them after each use. Image: Amazon. Dinosaur Face Shields $14.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

4. 12 Pcs Kids Safety Face Shields Reusable Add a ray of sunshine to their outfit with one of these colorful face shields for kids. This 12-piece set ensures you never run out of a face shield. The wrap-around design protects their eyes, mouth, nose, and face. Best for ages 2-8, but the elastic headband is flexible so it can fit a range of head sizes. Image: Amazon. 12 Pcs Kids Safety Face Shields Reusable $6.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up