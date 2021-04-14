Meghan Markle Loves HATCH Maternity & Their New Keds Collab Makes for the Perfect Mother’s Day Gift

Just in time for Mother’s Day, HATCH—one of Meghan Markle’s favorite maternity lines—teamed up with Keds for a capsule collection of mom-approved sneakers that she most definitely wants to receive this year. HATCH offers chic, comfy, and smart clothing for mamas-to-be and new moms, and this limited-edition sneaker line is a natural extension of the brand’s ethos.

Related story Overstock's Spring Black Friday Sale Is Overflowing With Patio Deals

The line just dropped today and includes three of Keds’ best-selling styles, adorned with playful HATCH touches that any mom will love. Prices range from $65-$80, and the shoes offer the same practicality Keds is known for but with a mama-approved twist.

The Champion is the iconic sneaker many of us have had at some point and love to this day—this version features a pop of pink for a fun touch and offers the same breathable and flexible fabric that busy moms will appreciate. The Ace style just might be our favorite—the elevated leather sneaker features pink accents and “MAMA” printed in gold on the side. Lastly, The Double Decker Bateau Stripe Sneaker is the ultimate summer shoe—the preppy stripes will instantly put some pep in her step, and the slip-on style is easy to wear for moms on the run.

No matter which pair you go with (or gift), they’re all designed to adapt to the changing needs of motherhood. The cushiony footbed will give her tired feet relief, the ventilation holes will help her feet breathe, and the stretchy material moves with her while she’s chasing kids around.

You can shop the line at HATCH and Keds now, and since they’re only available on a limited run, you’ll want to snatch up these must-have sneakers ASAP for yourself or for a Mother’s Day gift. Shop the line below.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

The Ace

Image: The Ace.

Fashion meets function with these mama-approved kicks. They’re versatile enough to wear while playing with a toddler but nice enough to wear with a summer dress, and the chic nod to motherhood puts these cute sneakers at the top of our Mother’s Day gifting list.

The Ace $80 Buy now Sign Up

The Champion

Image: HATCH x Keds.

This timeless silhouette is perfect for the classic and simple mom.

The Champion $65 Buy now Sign Up

The Double Decker Stripe Sneaker

Image: HATCH x Keds.

Tying shoes laces can be a major pain when you’re pregnant (or not), so these slip-ons make getting dressed a breeze. The striped pattern will instantly add a preppy touch to any outfit.

The Double Decker Bateau Stripe Sneaker $75 Buy now Sign Up

For more comfy pregnancy shoes, check out our picks below: