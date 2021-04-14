Though it takes only moments for police violence to take the life of a victim, the devastating effects continue for family and friends long after their unnecessary deaths. Like so many others, the family of Daunte Wright, was shot dead during a routine traffic stop in Minnesota on Sunday, set up a GoFundMe to cover funeral and burial expenses, mental health and grief counseling for his loved ones, and to provide support to Daunte’s 1-year-old son, Daunte Wright Jr. While these funds can never erase the grief and pain of losing a son, daughter, father, mother, sister, or brother to a senseless and preventable tragedy, they can help the families move forward.

Related story Free-ish: While Celebrating Black History Month, I Still Fear for My Black Sons

Thanks to an outpouring of support from almost 20,000 donors, the Daunte Wright Sr. Memorial Fund has surpassed its $500,000 goal, but other victims of police violence don’t always get as much publicity, and therefore support. As time passes and new headlines of police-involved shootings unfortunately replace the old, past victims’ fundraisers are forgotten among the shuffling news cycles.

SheKnows gathered a list of how you can help families affected by police violence directly through GoFundMe and similar campaigns. Sadly, this is not a comprehensive list of all the families affected by police violence, so we’ve also included some organizations to support who are advocating against racism and police violence and brutality in general.

Justice For Breonna Taylor

Organized by her aunt, Bianca Austin, the money raised here will go to several different causes, including to aid Breonna Taylor‘s mother Tamika Palmer. Palmer is also setting up a foundation in her daughter’s name to work towards police reform, community youth programs, women empowerment, scholarships for people pursuing careers as EMTs or nurses, and legal fees in their fight for justice.

Justice for David McAtee

David McAtee was a black restaurant owner in Louisville, Ky., who was shot and killed by the National Guard on June 1, 2020, during the nationwide protests over the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. He was standing in the doorway of his building when he was killed. Organized by Aida Osman to benefit his mother, Odessa Riley, this fund is to help pay funeral expenses, legal fees, and memorial plans.

Elijah McCain

This 23-year-old Black man died in 2019 after police in Aurora, Colo., restrained him with a chokehold that has since been banned. His mother, Sheneen McClain, organized this fundraiser to fight for justice for her son and other victims of police violence, as well as start a foundation in her son’s honor.

Official GoFundMe for Rayshard Brooks

On June 12, 2020, this 27-year-old Black man was shot and killed by Atlanta police. Garrett Rolfe, the officer who killed Brooks, has been fired and faces 11 charges, including felony murder. The other officer on the scene, Devin Brosnan, is facing three charges, including aggravated assault. This GoFundMe is managed by Stewart Trial Attorneys’ Care Team on behalf of Rayshard Brooks’ family, who will receive 100 percent of funds raised.

The Official Freddie Gray Fund

After being arrested by officers from the Baltimore City Police Department on April 12, 2015, Freddie Gray sustained injuries during transport in the police 52van, including a severed spinal cord, and died seven days later. He left behind many family members, including a fiancée and a step-daughter-to-be. Monitored by Fredrekia Gray, the sister of Freddie Gray, the funds go to support his family.

Justice for Dre Hollingsworth and Her Twins

This deaf Black mom of twin girls was pulled over by North Las Vegas Police as she was driving home with her kids in the car. The police detained and handcuffed her, forcing her scared and crying 11-year-old daughters to translate for them, until she was finally able to show them her ID with the address of her nearby home. She was then released without charges. Donations will go to Hollingsworth’s legal battle, counseling for her daughters, and funds to cover basic expenses.

George Floyd Memorial Foundation

Created in honor of George Floyd, this organization is a resource for justice, education, and economic opportunity. Serving as a thought leader for human rights, you can donate to be a part of grassroots efforts as they make an impact advocating justice issues for African Americans.

The Philando Castile Relief Foundation

The Philando Castile Relief Foundation was established to help victims who have been affected by gun and police violence. Its mission is to provide solace to grieving families who lost loved ones at the hands of law enforcement, eliminate food insecurity in the form of lunch debt relief to the St. Paul and Minneapolis School Districts, and support innovative and progressive initiatives that offer effective solutions toward eliminating gun violence and the use of lethal force.

Campaign Zero

Funds donated to Campaign Zero support the analysis of policing practices across the country, research to identify effective solutions to end police violence, technical assistance to organizers leading police accountability campaigns and the development of model legislation and advocacy to end police violence nationwide.

Black Lives Matter

#BlacklivesMatter was founded in 2013 in response to the acquittal of Trayvon Martin’s murderer. The Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation, is a global organization in the U.S., U.K., and Canada, whose mission is to eradicate white supremacy and build local power to intervene in violence inflicted on Black communities by state and vigilantes. By combatting and countering acts of violence, creating space for Black imagination and innovation, and centering Black joy, they are winning immediate improvements in Black lives. Donate here.

Colin Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights Camp

Its mission is to advance the liberation and well-being of Black and brown communities through education, self-empowerment, mass-mobilization and the creation of new systems that elevate the next generation of change leaders.

Read about how Alica Keyes, Jennifer Lopez, and more celebrity parents talk about racism with their kids.