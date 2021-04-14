While some ex-wives and current significant others might be at odds, Katy Perry and Miranda Kerr are inspiringly in agreement about many things, including Orlando Bloom’s “Adonis” fitness level, the importance of following a health-conscious lifestyle, and the joys of motherhood. Both women, of course, have kids with Bloom. Perry and the actor welcomed daughter, Daisy Dove, eight months ago, while Kerr and Bloom, married from 2010 to 2013, have a 10-year-old son, Flynn, together.

Though the reason the two moms sat down to chat on Kerr’s Instagram Live on Tuesday night was to celebrate the launch of her new Kora Organics Turmeric Glow Moisturizer (of which Perry is a fan and huge supporter), the convo inevitably turned to motherhood. Perry told Kerr she is glad to she didn’t “keep bulldozing ahead” with her career and “disregarding” her desire to be a mother.

“It’s amazing to have this opportunity to be a businesswoman, but at 34, when I was like, ‘OK, I’m ready,’ I’m so glad I made the conscious decision to actually try and do that,” Perry told her celebrity co-parent Kerr, who also has two toddlers with husband Evan Spiegel.

While she loves and appreciates her music career, becoming a mom has made her realize that parenthood is really “the best job” and “the most fulfilling.”

“There was no feeling like the feeling when I had my daughter,” Perry told Kerr. “That was like all the love that I was ever searching for. It was like bam.”

The joy Perry gets from being a mom to Daisy is so much greater than the adoration she feels from millions of fans, she explained.

“Your art is validated by the outside world and that fluctuates. Sometimes you are beloved and then sometimes people are like, ‘No, I don’t like that, moving on,'” Perry said, explaining that with Daisy, it’s so different. “The love from your children is constant and unconditional and isn’t based on what you have, what you don’t have, what career… So that’s definitely made me feel so full, to know that there’s this unwavering, unconditional love.”

Perry also expressed that Kerr gives her all the best health tips, which often come via son Flynn. The singer noted that when the 10-year-old comes over to her and Bloom’s house, he always brings a great “nugget of knowledge of either skincare or food” that he’s learned from his mom.

In an inspirational blended family moment, Perry thanked Miranda for being the health guru in her life, saying, “In our modern family, she’s probably the most health conscious of everyone. Although, Orlando, you guys [both] obviously really love that.”

