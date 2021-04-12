Robert Irwin is one proud uncle, gushing not only over his new niece but also over her mother, his sister Bindi Irwin. The reality-TV star and wildlife photographer shared a lovely photo of him and his big sis to celebrate National Siblings Day. Also making an appearance in the photo is Bindi’s newborn daughter Grace Warrior.

“Happy #NationalSiblingsDay! I’ve got the absolute best sister — Grace definitely has an amazing mum,” he captioned the photo.

The Crikey! It’s the Irwins stars have always had a sweet relationship, as evidenced by Bindi’s throwback photo of the pair. It features a younger Robert and Bindi, but instead of holding a snuggly newborn, they’re showing off their snake-handling skills.

The caption read, “I’m thankful every day that I get to be your sister. Thank you for being such a wonderful friend and light in my life.”

During Bindi’s pregnancy, Robert was the model of support and anxious uncle-to-be. While the due date loomed closer, Robert was maybe more nervous even than his sister. “I’m checking my phone every chance I get. Every time she calls me I panic and go, ‘Is it time?’ And she’ll go ‘No, it’s not, calm down,’ ” he told People magazine. “She’s doing good. She’s ready to go. We are all crossing our fingers. I think it’s going to be any day now. She’s doing great, she’s glowing. She’s getting to the point where she needs this baby out of there now. She’s a very small person with a very big belly at the moment.”

With a brother like that, maybe we can let it slide that he called her massive on national television.

