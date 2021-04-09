Chandler Powell is one proud dad. In an Instagram post on Friday, the new father shared a sweet snap of him and his wife Bindi Irwin with their 2-week-old daughter, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell.

The caption for the photo, which features the family of three getting some quality outdoor snuggle time, reads “2 weeks of happiness with my girls. And yes, I’m already that Dad who shares baby photos with everyone and I’m proud of it!”

In the photo, baby Grace is snuggled up in an adorable neutral-colored swaddle, while her dad is modeling one of brother-in-law Robert Irwin’s considerably more colorful croc-themed shirts (not-so-coincidentally for sale on the Australia Zoo site).

Irwin, who had taken to calling her bump Baby Wildlife Warrior in honor of her father Steve Irwin who died in 2006 at age 44 while filming a wildlife documentary, announced Grace’s birth in a lovely Instagram post one day after her birth, which was also the couple’s first wedding anniversary. The photo’s caption explained the meaning behind baby Grace’s name.

“Celebrating the two loves of my life. Happy first wedding anniversary to my sweetheart husband and day of birth to our beautiful daughter,” read the caption. “Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light. Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler’s family dating back to the 1700s. Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior. Her last name is Powell and she already has such a kind soul just like her dad. There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl. She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed.”

