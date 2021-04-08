It’s been six weeks since Tiger Woods was seriously injured in a car crash in California, where he initially did not want his children to visit him in the hospital. But now that the pro golfer is back home in Florida, he is seeing his kids frequently, thanks to ex-wife Elin Nordegren. A source recently told People that the former model has been “incredible” in letting son Charlie Axel, 12, and daughter Sam Alexis, 13, spend lots of time with their dad.

“He sees the kids a lot,” the insider told People. “Maybe not every day, but almost every day. A lot of that is because of Elin, who is just amazing. She’s been incredible since the crash. She has bent over backwards to make sure that he can see the kids while he recovers from his injuries.”

Woods had not let his kids visit him in the hospital after the crash, noting COVID-19 concerns with them traveling from Florida, as well as wanting to keep them out of the media spotlight surrounding the crash. He also felt it would be “too dramatic” for them to see their dad hurt, a source told HollywoodLife.

The golfer had to go undergo emergency surgery for the serious injuries to his legs from the February 23 crash. He spent nearly three weeks in Cedars-Sinai Medical Center before sharing in a social media statement on March 16 that he was “happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery.”

On Wednesday, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said that speed was the primary cause of Woods’ crash, and there were no signs of impairment. According to data retrieved from Woods’ vehicle, he was driving between 84 and 87 mph in a 45 mph zone at the time of the crash in Rancho Palos Verdes.

“He is focused on his continued recovery,” the second source told People. “There is a rehabilitation plan that he is focused on. He knows he is very lucky to be alive. … He appreciates that he has access to great medical care. He has a great attitude.”

Time with the kids must be helping Woods keep that positive attitude. “[Tiger and Elin] are working well to make sure that the kids have as much access to them as they want,” the source said. “The kids can go to mom’s or dad’s anytime they want. And there’s very little jealousy over who gets to spend what time with the kids.”

