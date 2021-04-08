Dream job listings for things like professional chocolate taster and private island manager often go viral, but it’s more rare to covet a nanny position. A recent post for a San Francisco nanny, however, is wowing the internet. Why? The job caring for two kids (one baby, one toddler) pays $100,000–$120,000, plus healthcare benefits (including vision and dental), and offers paid vacation days in addition and approximately 10 weeks of all-expense paid trips with the family.

Anyone else ready to apply ASAP? Yeah, us, too!

The dream nanny job was posted by Louer, a private staffing agency servicing family offices, residences, yachts, and planes, and was first reported on by the Bold Italic blog. So, yes, this family, which splits time between Napa and Presidio Heights in San Francisco — and has “various residences across the country” — is legit rich. The job requirements also include the “ability to travel internationally and domestically whenever necessary” to the wherewithal to be “discreet with respect for employer’s privacy,” so there is a definite bigwig or two in the household. (Do Elon Musk and Grimes have another toddler we don’t know about?)

If you’re thinking, well, $100k is a lot, but not for 24/7 work, hold your reservations. While this posting is just for one job, the childcare schedule is described as being split between three full-time nannies “to ensure the family has seven days per week coverage.” Holy shmoley!

The nannies “live in” during days they are working and “live out” on days they are off work, according to the job posting. And we’re betting that the “live in” accommodations are pretty swank.

Obviously, though, this family isn’t looking for just your average college student who babysits on the side. The required qualifications include having a degree in elementary education or early childhood development, three to five years of similar experience, several references, and passing background checks. The extensive list of nanny job responsibilities range from “working collaboratively with other household staff” to providing “developmentally appropriate games and activities” to being “preparing fresh and healthy meals for children that introduce them to new foods.”

In short, slackers need not apply.

Reading through the job duties, we can’t help but think, yep, this is a full-time parent and teacher job all rolled into one (or three). If we assume that the other two nannies are getting the same salary as this yet-to-be-hired person, that means the family is paying $300,000 to $360,000 for childcare that is 24/7, 365 days a year. With 8,760 hours in a year, that means the hourly rate for their childcare is between $34 to $41, which doesn’t seem insanely high for caring for two little people.

Really, these are the kind of salaries and benefits most parents wish they could give their nannies and babysitters, who they are entrusting with caring for the most precious things in their lives. And that extensive list of duties is really what moms demand of themselves on a regular basis. At least this family seems to understand the true complexity and skill required to take care of kids, and they are willing to pay appropriately for it.

Now, if only all families could afford to appropriately compensate their childcare givers, and if primary caregivers in a household could get that same support.

