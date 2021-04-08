New mom Brittany Matthews’ dog Silver may be experiencing a little sibling jealousy with baby girl Sterling Skye in the house. The fitness trainer and fiancée of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes recently shared a brief Instagram Stories video of herself breastfeeding the newborn, born in February, and it shows how one of her fur babies is handling the change in their household.

“Breastfeeding with dogs on ya,” Matthews captioned her Instagram story, with Silver laying on a furry blanket with the mom’s hand wrapped around a soft pink blanket and what looks like a little baby foot in green peeking out the bottom. (Also displayed in the video is the sizable rock of an engagement ring on Matthews’ left hand. Wowza!)

Matthews and Mahomes’ two dogs, Silver and Steel, were the couples’ first “babies” and are used to lots of attention from their human parents as well as the public. The pit bull and cane corso even have their own Instagram account with more than 200,000 followers.

The benefits of pets for kids include everything from better cognitive function to higher self-esteem, but not all dogs will love a house with kids. Characteristics that have been bred into certain dogs for generations that once made them “work dogs” may now make them great family pets.

For families like the Mahomes-Matthews who already had fur babies before human ones, it’s important to properly introduce the newborn to the dogs. According to the ASPCA, focusing on teaching your dog the skills she’ll need to interact safely with your new baby is the first step. You’ll also want to prepare your dogs for the lifestyle changes ahead to minimize their stress. The ASPCA offers a lot of great tips for preparing your dog for a new baby, and you can always consult a professional dog trainer for help.

Recently, Mahomes and Matthews celebrated baseball’s opening day, and while they couldn’t bring Silver and Steel to the game, baby Sterling was in attendance. The entire family was decked out adorably in team gear to cheer on the Kansas City Royals.

The couple welcomed their daughter into the world on February 20, and while the proud parents have yet to share a snap of their little one’s face, there’s been no shortage of loved-up content with Sterling Skye on their pages.

Matthews has explained her decision to not post photos of her daughter’s face yet. “I just love keeping her to ourselves and to our family. I just don’t need her blasted all over the internet and everyone posting photos of her,” she wrote. “Maybe one day we will, maybe one day we won’t. Who knows? But I hope you guys respect that and understand.”

