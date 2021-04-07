Girls need heroes they can identify with, and the subjects of TidalWave Comics’ Female Force comic books are all amazing women who have made an impact around the world. The latest lady to be featured is the First Lady herself, Dr. Jill Biden, and the new release — out today — is already a best-seller on Amazon.

The Female Force series, created by publisher Darren G. Davis, is designed to give young readers inspiring role models and teach them about extraordinary individuals who have overcome challenges to make a difference in the world. Written by Michael Frizell with art by Joe Paradise, Female Force: Jill Biden is a 22-page comic book chronicling Dr. Biden’s life as a mother, grandmother, and lifelong educator who has worked tirelessly to raise awareness about women’s issues and issues that affect families.

“Jill Biden is an educator like me, making this script easier for me to research than some of the assignments I’ve had from TidalWave,” said Frizell, who is an educator at Missouri State University in Springfield. “When I write these scripts, I think of the comic like a photo album. With roughly twenty pages to work with and about five pictures per page, how can I tell Jill Biden’s story in one hundred pictures?”

Available both digitally and in print, a special coloring book edition is also available to accompany the comic book.

The Female Force imprint features a slew of influential women who are authors, business executives, entertainers, journalists, politicians, and activists. Last week TidalWave released a Dolly Parton comic book as part of the same series, and previous titles have profiled Kamala Harris, Tina Fey, Nancy Reagan, Michelle Obama, Cher, and Gloria Steinem. That’s some seriously impressive company — and the First Lady fits right in!

