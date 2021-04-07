Adam Levine Is Just a Dad in a Dress Twinning With His Daughters

Adam Levine is known for being a pretty fashionable dude. With a large part of his body covered in tattoos, he rocks everything from leather jackets to floral button-ups to plain white tees with equal sexiness. And now, the girl dad is showing that real men wear dresses — to twin with their daughters, of course!

On Tuesday, Levine shared a photo of his family of four on Instagram, all wearing tie-dye sundresses from Tiare Hawaii. Levine and daughters Gio Grace, 3, and Dusty Rose, 4, are all wearing a striped tie-dye pattern, while mom Behati Prinsloo’s coordinating pattern is more of a splattered tie-dye. While Prinsloo and the girls have ruffled off-the-shoulder cap sleeves, Levine’s dress is a halter, with its barely-there straps minimally obscuring his impressive back tats.

The foursome is standing on a lush green lawn with their backs to the camera, sweetly holding hands. The Maroon 5 singer captioned the photo with “girls just wanna have fun,” and Prinsloo reposted the pic in her Instagram Stories with the prayer hands and LOL emojis.

Can we say how much we adore this photo?! Kids love to twin with their parents, and we can just imagine the convo inside the Levine-Prinsloo house that led to this matching moment… Mom’s shopping for a new sundress online, and Gio Grace and Dusty Rose want one, too, so they all decide to get coordinating dresses. But then one of the girls asks, “What about Daddy?” And Levine, being the awesome girl dad he is, says, “Yes, please!” and this adorable family ensemble was born.

Prinsloo has lauded her hubby for being an awesome girl dad before; for Father’s Day 2019, the model posted a tribute on Instagram, dedicating her post to her husband who “always put your family first, me and the girls are so lucky to have you.” She also took time to shout out all the other “dads in my life thank you for being amazing father figures.”

Levine and Prinsloo and their two daughters are a picture-perfect family already, but the celebrity couple hasn’t ruled out expanding their brood.