5 Adorable & Durable Kids Suitcases on Amazon for Your Little Traveler

Traveling with small kids can be a chore if you’re not prepared properly, but with the right accessories, it can be smooth sailing. Before you do anything, you’ll need to make sure they’re equipped with sturdy and kid-sized luggage they can carry or roll on their own (if they’re old enough) so you don’t have to worry about doing it for them.

From rolling luggage to backpacks, there’s a variety of kid luggage to choose from in their favorite colors and characters. From Disney characters to fun patterns like polka dots, the biggest issue you’ll have is deciding which one to pick for your little traveler. The easiest route to go is picking out a matching set, so they’ll have a check-on piece and duffle bag they can carry on the plane or use for overnight trips.

You’ll want to ensure the suitcase has four-spinner wheels for easy maneuvering, and you might even want to look for a set that has a backpack that locks on top of the suitcase for added security. Extra zippered pockets on the exterior are a must so they can have access to some items during the trip—such as snacks or games and activities.

Ahead, check out the cutest kid-approved suitcases your youngster will look forward to toting around—from little kids to tweens— so you don’t have to do it for them.

1. iLearn Unicorn Kids Luggage This pretty-in-pink suitcase set is just as cute as it is functional. The lightweight suitcase has a durable shell that can withstand wear and tear, and it also features 360-degree wheels for effortless rolling. The extendable handles adjust to your growing kid’s height, and are easy to operate. Best of all, the matching backpack securely fits over the handlebar for seamless travel. Image: iPlay. iLearn Unicorn Kids Luggage $72.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

2. American Tourister Kids’ Disney Softside Upright Luggage For some kids, if Mickey Mouse is on it, they’re into it. There’s no doubt that any Disney fan will be obsessed with this cute suitcase that will make them feel like their favorite mouse is with them wherever they go. It’s also functional: the roomy interior mesh pocket provides a space for easy organization, and cross straps keep the contents in place. This 18-inch carry-on comes in a bunch of other kid-approved patterns, too—from princesses to Frozen. Image: American Tourister. American Tourister Kids' Disney Softside Upright… $39.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

3. Travelers Club Kids’ 5 Piece Luggage Travel Set Whether you’re going on a long trip as a family or your little one has a lot of baggage—literally, that is—they need this durable 4-piece luggage set. It includes an 18-inch suitcase, 15-inch backpack, 10-inch lunch bag, neck pillow, and a luggage tag to identify their belongings. Available in three fun patterns: dogs, dinos or unicorns, there’s a pattern that every kind of kid will love. Image: Travelers Club. Travelers Club Kids' 5 Piece Luggage Travel Set $59.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

4. Stephen Joseph Classic Rolling Luggage Your sporty kiddo will feel cool with this suitcase, which features a soccer ball, basketball, football, and baseball. The carry-on size will fit on most airplanes, and while it’s compact, there are plenty of side zippers for extra storage. The extendable handle ensures a comfortable experience no matter your kid’s height, sturdy wheels will last through plenty of trips, and the durable exterior won’t rip. If sports aren’t their thing, this kid-approved suitcase comes in a bunch of other patterns—from flowers and rainbows to airplanes and monkeys. Stephen Joseph Classic Rolling Luggage $67.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up