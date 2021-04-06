Amber Portwood is no stranger to drama — the Teen Mom star is known both on and off of the show for her fiery temper, which has cost her both custody of her daughter Leah and, at times, even her freedom. But according to her recent Instagram post, she may be looking for a way to make all of that up to her daughter.

On Sunday, Portwood shared a picture of her and daughter Leah with a caption promising change. “I know you are going through a lot and there are many things I need to do to make things right. However, I will always love you, my beautiful daughter. Love you and Happy Easter.”

As Us Weekly noted, the post is likely in response to the most recent episode of Teen Mom OG, which shows Leah talking to her father, Portwood’s ex Gary Shirley, and explaining how she feels like Shirley’s wife Kristina has been more of a mother to her than Portwood ever was. “We don’t really have a bond like that,” the 12-year-old said in the clip. “Twelve years and she hasn’t really done anything. That’s kind of been, like, Kristina’s spot … All she did was give birth to me.”

Long-time fans of the show are familiar with what Leah is referencing since MTV has covered Portwood’s struggles with both the law and drug addiction.

Since Leah’s birth, which was documented on MTV’s original 16 and Pregnant in 2009, Portwood has been in and out of jail and rehab facilities. In 2010 MTV filmed Portwood attacking Shirley, which drew the initial attention from police that resulted in probation, and eventually a five-year jail sentence for unrelated drug charges. The reality star was released from jail early in 2013, but her run-ins with both the law and rehab continued.

Over the years Shirley and his wife have maintained full custody of Leah, but have always tried to encourage her to keep in contact with her mother. The pair even discussed the importance of Portwood and Leah’s relationship during the recent Teen Mom episode. “I don’t want you writing your mom off and saying I can’t have a relationship with her because, at some point, you should have a relationship with her,” Shirley said.

Hopefully, Portwood is able to make good on her promises and re-establish a strong bond with Leah. The former teen mom obviously misses her daughter, and we can tell from the way Leah talks about her mother that she misses her too.

