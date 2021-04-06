In an exclusive interview with People, Chrissy Teigen opened up about how she and husband John Legend are raising their 2-year-old son Miles to be in touch with all his emotions. The model and cookbook author says her son often wears his heart on his sleeve, and that’s something that she and her crooner husband embrace instead of trying to change. Which is such a refreshing thing to hear in a time where we’re constantly bearing witness to the effects toxic masculinity has on society.

“Miles is very emotional,” Teigen told People. “He’s a lot like me too. He wears his heart on his sleeve, and we embrace that.” Teigen has turned her “emotional” side into part of her brand, using Twitter (until recently) to share everything from the devastating pregnancy loss at 20 weeks of her son Jack, to her struggles with depression to quitting alcohol, allowing many fans to find comfort and solidarity in her stories. “I think more men should embrace their emotions. I think that’s really important in this world. That it’s okay to cry, and it’s okay to be upset about something or to be sad about something. We’re going to talk it through and it’s okay.”

“There is no ‘Be a man’ in our house,” Teigen continues. “There’s no right way to be a man, and John is so good about showing them through how he treats me how to be a good man, how to be a good father. It’s wonderful to see.”

While Legend might be leading by example when it comes to Miles, Teigen says she’s struggling to speak to the pieces of herself that she sees in her 4-year-old daughter Luna. “She is a bit of a perfectionist which I didn’t know I was until the past few years,” says Teigen. “I’m trying to tell her that not everything — it’s funny because when I talk to her, I’m actually talking to myself too — not everything has to be perfect and there is joy and beauty in imperfections, and don’t be so hard on yourself. And that’s me talking to myself when I tell her that stuff.”

To sum it up: Her parenting outlook is that kids should be kids — and she wants to encourage hers be “creative and wondrous and spirited and curious beings.” It sounds like Miles and Luna have two parents who love them very much and spend a lot of time making sure they know that.

These celebrity moms make us all feel better when they share the highs and lows of parenting.