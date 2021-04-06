West Elm’s New Kids Collection Is Dreamier Than Ever— & You’ll Want Some Pieces for Yourself Too

When you want to shop for home decor, West Elm is likely one of the spots you frequent for quality and on-trend pieces. But when it comes to buying kids, baby, and teen furniture, it can be more of a challenge to find stylish bedroom furniture and decor. The solution? West Elm Kids’ relaunched collection, which includes gorgeous items for all the little people in your home—from baby to teen—that you won’t want to hide away. These pieces are so chic, you just might want to buy some items for your own room.

One of the biggest mistakes people make when decorating a kid’s room is buying pieces they’ll quickly grow out of. So, while cute for a season, an animal-shaped bed is likely not worth the investment. Instead, furniture should be able to grow with them—leave the cutesy stuff to the small accessories like storage, pillows, and sheets.

West Elm Kids’ latest collection will make it a breeze to find chic furniture that they can use from their baby years to teen years (and beyond!). The line also has a robust toy collection that’s unlike any other we’ve seen. From a gorgeous toy kitchen you’ll want to display in your home to out-of-this-world backyard toys your summer won’t be complete without, West Elm’s new line for kids is going to be your new go-to for all things kids, baby, and teen.

Ahead, check out the must-have picks from the collection, and shop everything here.

Grown-Up Desk Station

Image: Weet Elm Kids.

More kids have had to get a desk in the last year, so now’s the perfect time to invest in one that’ll help them be productive in style. West Elm Kids has timeless desk and chair picks that’ll last through their teen years and even when they move out.

Do-it-All Bookcase

Image: West Elm Kids.

So long, plastic toy bins. This gorgeous Mid-Century style shelf corrals books and toys in style. You could even get away using it in your office to store supplies and organize files.

Two-in-One Changing Table

Image: West Elm Kids.

Save space with this dual-purpose piece, which is a dresser and changing table all in one. It’s also Greenguard certified, and the topper is detachable so you can remove it when their diaper days are over.

Artist-Approved Easel

Image: West Elm Kids.

This isn’t the cheap easel you had as a kid—this sleek rolling version is easy to move around the house and will match your decor perfectly.

Next-Level Water Sprinkler

Image: West Elm Kids.

One unexpected section you’ll come across is the backyard toy section. It’s overflowing with seriously cool accessories, like this rainbow water sprinkler, or adorable beach balls to level-up their summer.

