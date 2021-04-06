Heartthrob, actor, and dancing dad Channing Tatum can add another title to his laundry list of accolades thanks to his daughter: children’s book author. According to People, the Magic Mike star recently opened up to Parents magazine about how his fear of being unable to connect with his 7-year-old daughter Everly inspired his new picture book.

Tatum co-parents Everly with ex-wife Jenna Dewan. The two split back in 2019, which is when the star began worrying about his “girl dad” status. “When I became a single father, I had a lot of fear about connecting to Everly in every way that a little girl might want,” the actor told Parents in an interview for the magazine’s May issue, noting that he didn’t wear nail polish or know how to braid hair. “But now,” he says. “I do both. I jumped with both feet into this magical world, and I was rewarded with a kind of love that I don’t think I would have ever been able to have otherwise.”

The star’s book, The One and Only Sparkella, which he says was inspired by Everly and written based on some of their experiences during quarantine together, hits shelves on May 4th. Tatum says that he hopes the portrayal of the father-daughter duo, who are often clad in “blingy” outfits, will not only entice kids to read the book but also be their authentic selves, as well.

Perhaps Sparkella will help other “girl dads” to get on Tatum’s level, too. “I paint my face, I wear tutus — rarely am I around the house without some sort of costume on,” he says.

Channing Tatum in a tutu, writing books to inspire little girls to be their most authentic selves, and dads to meet them where they are? We’re here for all of this — and we can’t wait to check out the book.

