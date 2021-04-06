Famous animal conservationist duo Bindi Irwin and husband Chandler Powell welcomed their first baby, daughter Grace Warrior, on March 25th, which happened to be the couple’s first wedding anniversary (talk about the perfect gift!). Now, more than a week later they’re giving fans a closer look at their sweet baby girl, and we’re ooh-ing and ah-ing right along with the rest of the world because it’s the cutest photo of baby Grace yet.

The new mom posted an adorable candid shot of baby Grace sleeping in a Dock-A-Tot with the caption, “Our beautiful girl, always dreaming” on Instagram. The baby is snuggled up in what appears to be a nature print sleep sack. Even at less than 2 weeks old, she’s exactly on-brand with the family’s wildlife message.

The early morning snap isn’t the first the proud parents have shared of their new bundle of joy. The new parents shared pictures commemorating their first week with Grace back on April first by sharing a series of photos of the newly minted family of three. “Our perfect Grace Warrior is one week old, Irwin wrote in the post. “This week has been filled with sweet snuggles and infinite love.”

The pair have been sharing their journey to parenthood with fans throughout the process, documenting all of their sweet moments and milestones. Irwin even shared the exact moment she could no longer fit into her pre-pregnancy clothes on an Instagram post last year. Additionally, the animal-loving parents have let the world get a peek into exactly how they plan to raise Grace, by sharing details like her nursery theme, which boasts a one-of-a-kind wildlife mural that was painted specifically for the family by Brisbane conservationist and artist Maryanne Oliver.

For fans who can’t get enough of the Irwin family, they can tune in to watch the behind-the-scenes documentary Crikey! It’s a Baby! The special will stream Sunday, April 25th on Discovery+ and follow along with the family from the moment they share the news of Bindi’s pregnancy with her mom Terri, all the way up until Grace’s delivery.

We think that the late Steve Irwin would be so proud of the way his daughter has followed in his footsteps. And, we hope the new parents will keep those baby pictures coming. We love Baby Wildlife Warrior!

