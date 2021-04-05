Hilary Duff Shares a Breastfeeding Selfie On Baby Mae’s First Easter

Easter was this past Sunday, and for many families that meant egg hunts, cooking dinner, and prepping baskets. For Hilary Duff, it meant spending loads of time bonding with her newly minted family of five — and lots of time breastfeeding baby Mae! The actress gave birth to her third baby, Mae James Bair, on March 24th. Duff has two other children, 2-year-old Banks who she shares with husband Matthew Koma, and 9-year-old Luca who she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie. Duff shared a series of stories and pictures on Instagram to commemorate the family’s first Easter with Mae, including photos of Luca holding Mae while sitting next to Banks, the two sisters snuggling up together, and Banks using an egg coloring kit that Duff called “the best $19.99 she ever spent.” She also posted an absolutely beautiful photo of her nursing a swaddled baby Mae.

“I did a lot of this today…” she captioned the sweet photo. She also posted a sweet photo of all three of her children — and check out Bans and Mae’s adorable matching jammies!

Fans also got a look at a tired Duff and Koma as they talked about how they pulled off bunny-duty as a family of five. “What time did we hide eggs this morning,” Duff Asked. Koma responded by saying “1 a.m.” which prompted Duff to ask him how he was feeling now. “Terrible. You?”

The couple married in December 2019 and conceived Mae during COVID lockdown — they’ve even joked about how their time spent in lockdown was fun, considering what they were getting up to while holed up together.

But getting pregnant during these uncertain times wasn’t all fun and games for the former Lizzy McGuire star. Duff later admitted feeling a bit of guilt over bringing Mae into the world during such a scary time, telling PureWow that the world felt “so big” when Mae was born that her son Luca had a hard time adjusting. “It was just he and I for so long that he was like, ‘Why? Why, Mom? Why would you do this? I really just love the way it is.’ And it wasn’t bratty, it was just so sad. I was like, ‘How do I reverse this? It’s too late now.’”

Of course, anyone can see from the pictures in Duff’s Instagram story that Luca has definitely fallen in love with his new sister now. Happy first Easter, baby Mae!

