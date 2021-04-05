Crocs Meet Sneakers With This Must-Have Spring Shoe for Kids—& Yes, They’re Washable!

Sandal season is here, and we couldn’t be more relieved to let our feet finally breathe again! But sometimes, particularly for hazard-prone kids, we wish we had a more durable and protective shoe for them in the summertime. Enter: Native, a line of eco-friendly kicks for the entire family (but especially a hit with youngsters) that are a trendy hybrid of Crocs and sneakers that no kids’ wardrobe is complete without this spring and summer.

Perfect for everyday running around on the daily, playing at the park, or for travel, Native shoes are the ultimate warm-weather shoes for kids. With the durable and breathable vegan material similar to the feel of Crocs and comfy and a protective sneaker shape, these kicks are truly the best of both worlds. Perforated holes let feet breathe, too, so you don’t have to deal with smelly feet after all-day play.

Best of all, they’re hand-washable (yes, really!) so your kid can wear them over and over again. These lightweight springtime slip-on shoes come in a bunch of rainbow colors your kid will love, and they’ve even got some super fashionable designs—including glitter and shiny tie-dye. Unlike traditional sneakers, these ones are lace-free so they’re great for kids who don’t know how to tie laces just yet.

And if you still want to pick up some sandals, they’ve got some cute pairs too. Ahead, check out some of the cutest pairs from Native that’ll keep your little one’s feet comfy, odor-free, and protected in style. They even have a special recycling program with Zappos, where you can trade-in your gently-used pairs.

Psst: Native also has adult shoes, so you can match!

Artistic Pick

Image: Native.

If your kid is a trendsetter, they’ll need a next-level pair of kicks so they can dress to impress. These shiny, marbled shoes come in three trendy colors that your style star will adore.

Native Kids Shoes Jefferson Gloss (Little Kid) $45.00

Classic Pair

Image: Native.

You can never go wrong with the original Native shoes, which come in a rainbow of colors from yellow to hot pink.

Native Kids Shoes Jefferson (Little Kid/Big Kid) $40.00

Twinkle Toes

Image: Native.

These cute kicks will take your kid straight to tinseltown. Available in four metallic colors.

Native Kids Shoes Jefferson Bling Glitter (Toddler/Little Kid) $45.00

