Maren Morris Posts Nearly Nude Photo as a Rebuke to Post-Baby ‘Bounce Back’ Pressure

In a scathing rebuke of “snap back” culture, singer Maren Morris posted a nearly nude photo of herself on Instagram and spoke out against the way society talks about postpartum bodies over the weekend. According to PageSix, the singer called the pressure put on mothers to “snap back” after childbirth “deeply troublesome.”

In the caption that accompanied the photo of the underwear-clad singer, Morris wrote how she was never going to say that she was trying to get her body back. “No one took it,” she wrote. “I didn’t lose it like a set of keys. The pressure we put on mothers to ‘snap back’ is insurmountable and deeply troublesome.” Um, yes… we agree. “You are and always were a fucking badass,” Morris concluded. “And yeah, I’m proud.”

Morris and her husband, fellow singer Ryan Hurd, welcomed their first baby back in March of 2020. Their son Hayes was born at the start of the COVID 19 quarantines, which happened not long after Morris performed a set in a nude bedazzled jumpsuit at the Rodeo Houston (while nine months pregnant, because as she said before… she’s a badass).

This isn’t the first time stars have openly talked about the way that society wants new moms to immediately bounce back to their pre-baby bodies. Kristen Bell told NBC’S Today about how she wasn’t in any hurry to change her postpartum shape after the birth of her children, even noting that her body remained changed a year later. “It’s a reminder that I’m a superhero. And I’m proud of it,” Bell told Today in 2016.

In 2018, Kylie Jenner discussed the ways her body had changed after giving birth to daughter Stormi, and how she grew to accept the changes by altering her signature style, according to Clever News. “My stomach isn’t the same, my waist isn’t the same, my butt’s bigger, my thighs [are] bigger,” she said during a Q&A on YouTube. “And honestly, I’m finding I have to change my style a little because nothing in my closet fits me from before.”

Most recently, DJ and presenter Ashely Louise James took to Instagram to show how her body had changed during the days following the birth of her baby Alfie, and how she felt about the pressure to “snap back” to her pre-pregnancy shape. “I’ve been asked countless times whether I’m going to be snapping back, or whether I feel pressure to… I wish it wasn’t even a question we had to be asked,” she wrote on a January 2021 post. “And I’ve seen women being shamed for their body’s ability to naturally shake off their weight. The truth is we’re all so different, and right now I’m just fascinated at how my body is changing daily.”

We love how celebs like Morris, James, and Bell are speaking out about the way we talk about postpartum bodies — and we hope the culture of “snapping back” after birth comes to an end soon.

