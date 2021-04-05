New moms already have their hands so full with the feed-burp-change rotation that dominates the early days of motherhood that they rarely have the time (or, let’s face it, the energy) to squeeze much else in. So when new mom Katy Perry announced on Sunday’s American Idol episode that she quit shaving her legs after the arrival of baby Daisy Dove, her daughter with Orlando Bloom, moms everywhere felt seen.

Related story Orlando Bloom’s Comment About Sex With Katy Perry Is a Masterclass in How Not to Woo Your Wife

According to People, Perry made the revelation while commenting on the All-Star duet performance of Idol contestant Cassandra Coleman. “Your voice is a spiritual experience,” Perry said of Coleman’s duet with Ryan Tedder. “It is other worldly, angelic. As a new mother I don’t have very much time so I’ve quit shaving my legs. But when you sang, the hair on my legs grew an inch and a half. Full body chills! It was amazing.”

Perry then lifted her leg up to the judge’s table so that fellow Idol judge Luke Bryan could confirm the status of her stubble. “She literally has leg hair,” Bryan said to the room. Stars, they’re just like us!

Bryan’s commentary on Perry’s leg hair wasn’t the first time he spoke about the many ways in which his co-host juggles motherhood and filming the ABC singing competition. Bryan previously told People that in addition to FaceTiming Orlando and Daisy during filming breaks, he’s noted that sometimes the new mom would come to set on zero-to-no sleep, having been up all night nursing Daisy. “Katy’s in the full swing of things with nursing, so we’ve had to work around her schedule,” he said. “But she’s been a trouper and showing up and working like she always does. I know she’s doing it on minimal sleep, so she’s a rockstar.”

Popular misconception: being a mom isn’t a full time job 🙃🍼🤪 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) September 25, 2020

Sunday night’s show wasn’t the only time the singer, Idol host, and mother (whew, we’re tired just typing that all out) has spoken out about all of the work that goes on behind the scenes when she’s juggling her three jobs. In September she shared a series of tweets describing what life was like now that she had made the transition into being a working mom. “Popular misconception: being a mom isn’t a full-time job,” she tweeted. “Part 2: when a mom finally goes back to work (whatever profession they do) it’s not like they been coming from months of ‘time off …’ she’s coming from a full-time job … of being a mom, lol.”

And as any mom can tell you, motherhood is all about delegating, which is why so many of us can get behind Perry’s decision to delegate leg shaving her right off her plate for the time being. Kudos to Katy!

These celebrity moms make us all feel better when they share the highs and lows of parenting.