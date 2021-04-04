Ashley Tisdale Gets Real About New Motherhood: ‘Slowly Healing, Slowly Finding Myself’

New mom Ashley Tisdale is discovering in real-time the effects of motherhood — physically and mentally. The High School Musical alum recently welcomed her baby girl Jupiter Iris with her husband, Christopher French. And as is expected with any new mom, Tisdale is now adjusting to her new normal with baby Jupiter. In her latest post on Instagram, however, Tisdale made it clear that she’s not trying to get back to how her life was before her daughter — and instead, is looking forward to who she’s meant to be in this next life chapter. Check out the post below:

In a makeup-free selfie (looking as stunning as ever), Tisdale began her post: “Slowly healing, slowly finding myself.” She added: “I’m not trying to get back to who I was, there’s no way. I’m on the road to discovering who I’m truly meant to be and there’s something in my daughters eyes that tells me she knows exactly who that’s gonna be ❤️.”

Hey, it sounds like Tisdale is already nailing her new-mom self-discovery journey, and we love her outlook. Motherhood changes you in exciting, unknowable ways (and emotions definitely run high with a new baby under the roof), but Tisdale’s efforts to reconnect with herself — both for her and her family — are incredible.

Just a few days ago, the actress shared how new-mom life was treating her and well, it’s going pretty much as we would think. In another bare-faced selfie (we love this trend!), she wrote, “I don’t think I’ve ever felt more exhausted. But it is SO worth it.”

“I can’t believe what my body was capable of until now, it’s amazing and I’m so grateful it brought this beautiful gift into our life. So now I will be gentle with my self and heal and I have a pretty amazing partner taking care of both the baby and me @cmfrench.”

We’re sending so much love to Tisdale and her family and wishing her the best on her journey of motherhood.

