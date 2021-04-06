12 Best Online Cooking Classes for Your Little Chef-In-Training

Online cooking classes have been all the rage over the last year as we’ve been staying home, and while restaurants are opening up, they’ll continue to be a staple in our cooking routines. And if you’re a parent, you’re likely thinking about what creative ways to entertain your kids that don’t involve putting them in front of the TV (though there’s likely no way to completely eliminate that activity)—especially with summer around the corner. Whether it’s too hot to play outside or you want to start teaching them healthy habits and how to be self-sufficient, online cooking classes for kids are always a foolproof activity to do together.

There are a variety of online cooking classes made just for little ones–and yes, even picky eaters will have a blast (and finally be open to eating veggies!). Whether you want to bring Taco Tuesday home, whip up some famous Detroit-style pizza in your kitchen, or just want to teach your kids some basic cooking or baking lessons, these online cooking classes for kids cover it all.

You can find the best online cooking classes for kids at Skillshare, Raddish Kids, and Goldbelly Live! to name just a few. And one of our favorite kid-approved options is Crafty’s Kitchen Invasion series, which is taught by Food Network Star Kids winner Amber Kelley. And quite possibly the most wholesome surprise we found? An American Girl Doll-themed cooking class for kids exists!

No matter what you and your family are in the mood to eat, there’s guaranteed to be something to satisfy your cravings from one of the best online cooking classes for kids below. Psst: A bunch of these have virtual summer camp options to keep little ones busy and learning while school’s out. Bon appétit!

1. Skillshare—Baking With Kids

Skillshare’s “Baking With Kids” online cooking course serves up 14 easy recipes that’ll teach little ones valuable skills while creating fun memories together. With the premium membership, you can customize recipes based on preferences, access thousands of other classes you’ll love too, and you can get classes on demand.

Skillshare—Baking With Kids $99/Year Buy now Sign Up

2. Raddish Kids

Designed for kids ages 4 and up, Raddish Kids is a monthly cooking club that delivers a new kit to your door so your kids can go on a culinary adventure in the kitchen (recipes never repeat!). The membership comes with digital bonus recipes and activities to keep the cooking fun going online. You can choose a month-to-month plan or opt for a 6- or 12-month subscription.

Raddish Kids $20+ Buy now Sign Up

3. Craftsy: Kitchen Invasion

The best way to teach kids how to cook? From someone their own age. Kitchen Invasion is taught by award-winning teen chef Amber Kelley, who makes cooking a blast instead of a chore. The four modules span over 35 minutes and include kid-approved lessons like “Taco Tuesday” and “It’s Dinner on a Stick”!

Kitchen Invasion on Craftsy (1 Year Membership) $79.99 Buy now Sign Up

4. Goldbelly Live!—Various Classes

Goldbelly Live!’s classes rotate out frequently, and they occasionally have classes just for kids. They currently have a Detroit-style pizza-making class with Emmy Squared’s Emily Hyland, who happens to be a former public school teacher.

KIDS' PIZZA KIT + LIVE PIZZA-MAKING CLASS $119.00 Buy now Sign Up

5. International Open Academy—Cooking With Kids

Enlisting your kids to help with dinner means you can enjoy some quality time together, teach them important life skills, and of course—get a meal on the table at the same time. International Open Academy has a robust online cooking course for kids that both parents and kids will love. This 25-part course (yes, really!) includes recipes that will make the pickiest eaters excited about new foods.

Cooking With Kids $99 Buy now Sign Up

6. Uncommon Goods—Food Kit for Kids

Uncommon Goods has offered various limited-time online classes, and while they don’t have any cooking classes for kids at the moment, they have a bunch of adorable food kits for kids. From this international-themed kit to one filled with New York City foods, these easy-to-follow lessons-in-a-box make cooking fun.

Kid's Global Adventure Cooking Kit $25.00 Buy now Sign Up

7. Outschool—American Girl Doll Cooking Class

Yep, there’s an American Girl Doll cooking club, and we wish we had this as a kid. This 6-week session, available via Outschool, takes students through recipes inspired by the historic American Girl dolls.

American Girl Doll Cooking Club $72 Buy now Sign Up

8. America’s Test Kitchen

America’s Test Kitchen offers free recipes and activities for kids delivered straight to your email. Their monthly subscription program, The Young Chefs’ Club, delivers a fun themed box that includes kid-approved recipes and immersive activities they’ll love.

1 Year Subscription $19.99/Month Buy now Sign Up

9. The Kids’ Table

The Kids’ Table offers virtual cooking classes for kids ages 2-14. They even offer virtual camps and parties too! These live classes are not recorded, so you’ll need to sign up for a single class or entire session here.

The Kids' Table $18/class Buy now Sign Up

10. Tiny Chefs

Whether you want to have your kid join in on a live Zoom class or an on-demand cooking course, Tiny Chefs offers both for your convenience. You can even schedule a private online birthday party for your kiddo. The subscription gives you access to unlimited one-time classes, activities, and over 50 recipes and lessons.

Tiny Chefs $450/year Buy now Sign Up

11. The Dynamite Shop

The Dynamite Shop offers a range of online cooking classes and events for kids to empower them in the kitchen. From baked goods to dinners, the online cooking school offers a range of classes for every kind of little chef. They’ve even got summer camp classes to keep kids busy and learning while school’s out.

12. Real Food 4 Kids

Kids and teens will love these hands-on online cooking classes because they’re both educational and fun. In addition to traditional cooking classes, Real Food 4 Kids has food education courses so kids can learn about the foods they eat so they can grow healthy and strong. From global-inspired recipes to a class just for Girl Scouts, they’ve got it all.

Real Food 4 Kids $125 Buy now Sign Up

