There’s an update on the condition of Ariel Young, the 5-year-old girl who was critically injured in February when Britt Reid, then a Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach and son of head coach Andy Reid, struck the car she was riding in just before Super Bowl LV. The good news: Young, who had been in a coma for 11 days following the accident, is making progress — but she remains hospitalized, and is not out of the woods yet.

Related story 5-Year-Old Injured in Crash With Super Bowl Coach Britt Reid Is 'Unresponsive'

According to an update on the GoFundMe page that was started to cover medical expenses for the child, “Ariel remains in the hospital, she is getting a little better each day but she still has a long road to recovery.”

Reid, who admitted to drinking earlier in the night of the crash, struck two parked vehicles with his Dodge Laramie. The two vehicles were on the shoulder of an interstate off-ramp — one disabled and the other belonging to a family member who had come to help. Five-year-old Ariel and another child were both injured and were transported to a local hospital where Ariel was admitted and diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury.

The GoFundMe, which has raised more than $500,000 to date, was started by a family member to help Ariel’s mother, a single mom of three, cover medical expenses for what has turned into an extended hospital stay. “Britt Reid is out everyday living his normal life while [Ariel] cannot, please don’t let her story be forgotten,” read the most recent update. “Court will take a long time and we don’t know what will be the outcome of it all. So please keep sharing her story and praying for her and the family.”

An earlier update, shared the day after she woke from her coma, read, “Ariel, while she is awake she is not the same happy free-spirited little girl she was before this horrific crash. She has a long road to recovery and the things that were once easy for her will no longer be. We are so happy she is awake yet so sad at the toll this took on her body and brain. We are thankful for the continued support and love for her right now. No family or child should ever have to go through this.”

Ariel was non-responsive upon waking, and it’s unclear if she is able to speak at this time. Our hearts continue to go out to this little girl and her family.