Hilary Duff Shared Baby Mae’s Photo a Week Late for Such a Relatable Reason

Hilary Duff was already a seasoned mom of two before the arrival of baby number three, Mae James Bair, last month, and as any mom of multiple kids can attest, the more kids you have, the more confident and relaxed you start to feel about the whole parenting thing. (Well, for the most part!) Duff proved it that in a hilariously relatable way when she shared baby Mae’s first photo — a full seven days after her birthday.

In a super cute Instagram photo shared by Duff, baby Mae can be seen laying on a cozy sheepskin next to a card with her birth stats listed. The caption read, “Most people post this on the first day….. but you’re a 3rd child Mae Mae …. soooo it’s happening on the 7th… happy week earth side little bit! We love you so….”

Moms of more than one can definitely relate. The first baby gets the meticulous baby book and the day-one just perfect photo posted on social media. Baby number two gets a few milestones recorded for posterity and some candid snaps for Insta or Facebook. Baby number three, though? Moms are lucky to remember to send a picture to the grandparents or write down birth stats because they’re busy, uh, taking care of three kids. And if there’s a toddler and a newborn? Forget about it.

Duff gave birth to Mae at home surrounded by her family — husband Matthew Koma, son Luca, 9, and daughter Banks Violet, 2. The birth announcement, shared on Instagram, featured Duff in her birthing pool holding the newborn Mae, with big sister Banks, also in the pool, getting to know her new baby sister. Koma and Luca were behind mom and daughters, looking on from outside the pool. The sweet scene was captured and shared by Duff’s doula, who called the birth “family-centered” in an Instagram post of her own.

Mae is Duff’s second daughter and second child with Koma. She shares Luca with her previous husband Michael Comrie. According to the card in the photo, Mae weighed in at 7.8 lbs and was 20 inches long when she was born on March 24th.

