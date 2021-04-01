Kim Kardashian Is Swarmed By Her Kids in This Way-Too-Real ‘Mom Life’ Photo

When you come from a family as tight-knit as Kim Kardashian’s, it’s no wonder that spending quality family time is a priority. While the mom of four is currently going through an emotional divorce with Kanye West, Kardashian has made sure her kids are feeling supported and loved as they transition to their new lifestyle — which means that her usual lavish trips with her friends and crew of sisters have become family trips with her kiddos as of late, and they’re full of beachside snuggles and kisses! See the sweet photos of Kardashian’s latest vacation with her little ones, below:

“Mom life on vacay! #SpringBreak,” Kardashian captioned her post with Chicago, Psalm, and Saint. In the photos, Kardashian is seen snuggling with her kids as she gets some sun on her beach chair. The reality TV star is seen lovingly embracing Chicago while Saint hugs his mother’s leg. So cute!

Also spotted in the photos? Her youngest baby Psalm! It’s clear that 1-year-old Psalm is looking so much like his big brother Saint already. We couldn’t help but notice, though, that North is notably absent from the spring break photos, as mama Kardashian recently shared another picture of her kids and captioned the snap “3 out of 4.” Is North camera shy?

We’d love to see North, too, of course, but three out of four is good enough for us when the spring break snaps are this cute. We hope Kardashian keeps ’em coming!

