It’s been a week since Bindi Irwin and her husband, Chandler Powell, welcomed baby Grace Warrior, and the proud parents marked the occasion with a series of sweet photos. In the pics shared on the Instagram feeds of both Irwin and Powell, the tiny swaddled infant is cradled in her mom’s arms with the doting dad lending a hand.

Related story Maren Morris Says COVID-19 Has Given Her the Time to Be a Better Parent

“Our perfect Grace Warrior is one week old,” Irwin wrote on her post of two photos. “This week has been filled with sweet snuggles and infinite love.” Swiping through to the second photo, we see a close-up of Grace’s sleeping face with her adorable tongue peeking out. A round “one week old” sign with a delicate floral pattern, similar to that on the swaddling blanket, makes it a perfect baby milestone photo.

Coincidentally, Grace was born on Irwin and Powell’s first wedding anniversary, but we bet the happy couple didn’t mind missing out on a romantic date night. The wildlife conservationists were prepared for their first child’s arrival with a fully designed nursery that has magical zoo murals on the walls. The colorful decoration, painting by Brisbane, Australia-based artist and conservationist Maryanne Oliver, features a canopy of green leaves and rainbow hearts surrounded by adorable animals. A mama koala carries her baby on her back, two crocodiles make a heart with their tails surrounding an egg with a baby croc popping out, and a parade of porcupines walk along the baseboard.

Powell shared another photo of the family of three on his Instagram account, writing, “One week as a family of 3❤️ My two beautiful girls make every day perfect.”

Grace gets her first name from Irwin’s great-grandmother, as well as relatives in Powell’s family dating back to the 1700s, while her middle names Warrior Irwin are a tribute to Irwin’s dad Steve and his legacy.

Earlier this week we learned we’ll get to see even more of Irwin and Powell’s journey to parenthood. The duo, who are both conservationists and live at the Australia Zoo, are giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at their journey to becoming parents on Crikey! It’s a Baby!, a new special that will stream Sunday, April 25 on Discovery+.

People got a first look at the special, which begins back before the baby news went public and includes mom Terri Irwin and brother Robert Irwin reacting to the news of Bindi’s pregnancy, and follows the family all the way through Grace’s delivery. We can’t wait to tune in.

Celebrate the beauty of different breastfeeding journeys through these photographs.