Next-Level Pool Floats for Kids to Turn the Pool Into a Water Park

Pool season is finally here—or almost, depending on where you live. And while there’s nothing better than just taking a dip in the pool or doing some laps, you can always take your backyard pool experience to the next level by adding a few accessories into the mix. Your number one pick is likely going to be a cute pool float, which the kids will particularly be wowed by.

There are some pretty whacky float shapes out there that little ones will get a kick out of—and most importantly, make them feel like they’re at an extravagant water park. On top of that, floats are great for newbie swimmers who aren’t quite ready to do laps in the pool just yet, but still want to stay cool in the heat. From unicorns to alligators, here are the coolest pool floats for kids that’ll take your pool time fun to the next level.

1. Inflatable Flamingo and Unicorn Pool Float Get two for one with this duo of too cute pool floats your kids will be obsessed with. You can’t get more on trend than the a unicorn and flamingo, so they’re perfect for your fashionable youngster. These loungers will fit adults too, so they’re great for older kids and teens. Image: Joyin/Amazon. Inflatable Flamingo and Unicorn Pool Float $19.95 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

2. Intex Whale Inflatable Pool Ride-On Floats are great for kids who just want to, well, float around. But for kids who want to have a little more adventure than that, a ride-on float will help them have more fun. This adorable whale-shaped version will give them a one-of-a-kind experience—they’ll think they’re getting up and close and personal with the real animal! Image: Amazon. Intex Whale Inflatable Pool Ride-On $26.59 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

3. Intex Giant Gator Ride-On Make your pool session a backyard safari with this alligator-shaped ride-on float for kids. It’s spacious enough to fit a few little ones on top, so they can have a blast together. And because accidents happen, it includes a patch kit to repair holes so you don’t have to replace it completely. Image: Amazon. Intex Giant Gator Ride-On $23.48 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up